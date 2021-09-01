TRUE WEALTH 8.31.21

‘Cliffhanger (1993) is a survival action film set in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. It revolves around an experienced climber and former rescue ranger named Gabriel “Gabe” Walker (Sylvester Stallone), who finds himself confronting a deadly group of international criminals looking for three suitcases containing $100 million in uncirculated currency. ‘Cliffhanger’ is widely regarded as one of the most exhilarating, edge-of-your-seat action-adventure films ever produced. If you are wondering whether it is inspired by real-life events, we got you covered.