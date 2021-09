Despite launching almost a year ago at this point, PS5 consoles are still pretty difficult to come by. Not to mention prohibitively expensive for a lot of gamers. If you want to get your hands on the sought-after console but aren’t able to, either due to a lack of funds or availability, there’s a third option that requires neither, but does involve a fair amount of luck. We’re talking of course about a giveaway. Not just any giveaway, though. More specifically, we’re talking about the imaginatively titled WinXDVD video game movie carnival where you can vote to win a PS5 and get a DVD converter for free.