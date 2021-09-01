Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Release Date Leaked

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC has just one fighter yet to be revealed, but a strange listing on Nintendo's official Facebook account has fans speculating that we might actually see three fighters, instead! When Pyra/Mythra was revealed, a Facebook post claimed that "with their addition, there will be 84 fighters in the Smash Bros. Ultimate roster." On the game's official website, Pyra and Mythra are counted as fighters 79 and 80, respectively, and Kazuya is in spot 81. Since the site counts Pokemon Trainer as three separate fighters (Ivysaur, Squirtle, and Charizard), there is some speculation that the last fighter could also be a three-in-one fighter, incorporating the starters from Pokemon Legends: Arceus!