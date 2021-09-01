CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stargirl: Joy Osmanski on Whether Tigress Can Be Redeemed

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articleThis week's episode of DC's Stargirl saw the return of Tigress/Paula Brooks (Joy Osmanski) and Sportsmaster/Crusher Crock (Neil Hopkins), though the former Injustice Society members' return to Blue Valley wasn't exactly something that the Justice Society of America expected. After all, the villains had been sent to prison after the events of Season 1 and with The Shade (Jonathan Cake) in town it could have been a tense situation all around. However, the very intense duo had their own reasons for coming back into town -- and Osmanski says that, with everything that's happened, there's a chance Tigress could be redeemed.

comicbook.com

