Stargirl: Joy Osmanski on Whether Tigress Can Be Redeemed

Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's Y: The Last Man series quickly became one of the most beloved comic book narratives of the 2000s, thanks to its unsettling exploration of a gender-based plague and its apocalyptic ramifications. Due to that popularity, rumors and reports of the storyline being adapted into live-action have been documented for more than a decade, which even included a variety of different performers and filmmakers attached to such projects. Under the leadership of showrunner Eliza Clark, Y: The Last Man is set to debut next week, a project which proves that patience will be rewarded, as this long-form narrative in 2021 is more effective than any other iterations of the narrative could have been. Y: The Last Man premieres on FX on Hulu on Monday, September 13th.