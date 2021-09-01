CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale Showrunner Teases Season 6 Production Start With Ominous Message

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth season of Riverdale is currently in full swing, and it's definitely delivering unexpected plotlines on a week-to-week basis. Luckily, with the series' sixth season expected to debut in November on The CW, we won't have to wait long between seasons — and apparently, they're one step closer to being a reality. On Tuesday, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to social media to reveal that Season 6 of the Archie Comics-inspired series has now begun filming. The post, which you can check out below, also ominously teases that "Forces are gathering for the ultimate battle between Good and Evil as the cameras begin to roll on #Riverdale Season Six. But who will stand on which side? And who will live, and who will die? Everything has been a prelude to this," accompanied by a string of emojis.

