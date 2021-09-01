Flood Advisory issued for Amherst, City of Buena Vista, City of Lexington, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Amherst County in central Virginia Rockbridge County in west central Virginia The City of Buena Vista in west central Virginia The City of Lexington in west central Virginia * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1110 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lexington... Buena Vista Glasgow... Rockbridge Baths Collierstown... Cornwall Fairfield This includes the following streams and drainages Buffalo Creek, Broad Creek, Buffalo River, Brown Mountain Creek, Big Marys Creek, Alone Mill Creek, Cedar Grove Branch and Browns Creek.