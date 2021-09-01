Tornado Warning issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Albemarle A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ALBEMARLE COUNTY At 1110 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Schuyler, or 14 miles southwest of Charlottesville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Esmont, Glendower, Keene, Alberene and Damon. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN