‘This is like year zero’: Cross-country looks to bounce back under new coach
When the VCU cross-country team toes the line in its season-opening meet this Saturday, it’ll be the first time wearing a black and gold uniform for almost half the team. The team didn’t compete last fall as its season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since they last ran through the grass and trails on the courses, the team has had a large turnover, adding 10 freshmen between the men’s and the women’s teams.commonwealthtimes.org
