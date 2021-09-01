CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mechanicsville, VA

‘This is like year zero’: Cross-country looks to bounce back under new coach

By Sports Editor
commonwealthtimes.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the VCU cross-country team toes the line in its season-opening meet this Saturday, it’ll be the first time wearing a black and gold uniform for almost half the team. The team didn’t compete last fall as its season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since they last ran through the grass and trails on the courses, the team has had a large turnover, adding 10 freshmen between the men’s and the women’s teams.

commonwealthtimes.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Mechanicsville, VA
Mechanicsville, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Vcu#Cross Country#Alcorn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy