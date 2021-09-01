CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDWNT Daily Recap (8/31/21): Walt Disney World to Release 50th Anniversary Happy Meal Toys at McDonalds, Bambi and Thumper Join Fab 50 Character Collection, Fall Decorations Arrive at Disneyland, and More

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
Travelkennythepirate.com

The 9 worst Disney rides that aren’t worth waiting for

Walt Disney World has some outstanding rides that we can’t get enough of! But then there are some that are just…not so great, and we can’t help but wonder why they are still in Disney World. Check out this list of the 9 Disney World rides not worth waiting in line for. Do you agree with this list?
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Finally Bringing Back Parades But Like FastPasses, It’s Gonna Cost You

When Walt Disney World reopened just over a year ago after being closed for several months. It did so without many of the elements that people love most. There were no meet and greet opportunities with characters, there were no fireworks, and there were no parades. Slowly, these elements have been added back to the parks, or introduced in modified formats, but one big item that has continued to go missing has been parades. If you've been waiting for the return of parades, you won't have to wait too much longer, as Disney has announced that a parade will be back for the Christmas season. However, it will only be available to guests who buy tickets to the Disney Very Merriest After Hours event.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Guests Evacuated from Polynesian Resort in Disney World

Even if you plan out every detail of your Disney World trip, things can still be unpredictable. Rides can shut down, the weather can be bad, or transportation can be late. Sometimes you can even have issues with where you’re staying on property, which is exactly what happened today at a popular Disney hotel.
EntertainmentInside the Magic

Fans Are Angry as Disney Makes Major Change to Woody’s Boot

If you are a fan of Toy Story, you know that Andy loves writing his name on the bottom of his toys as a way to prove that they are, well in fact, his. Well, (spoiler alert) at the end of Toy Story 3, Andy is getting ready to head off to college and he gives his toys to Bonnie because he knows she will love and take care of them while he is away. Because of this, since Andy is no longer Woody’s owner, Disney made a change to the latest version of their Woody doll for sale in the theme parks — and fans are not happy.
TravelInside the Magic

Pirates of the Caribbean Information Disappears From Disney World Website

If you’re a Disney Parks fan, you’re probably familiar with the fact that every ride and attraction on Disney property has its very own webpage. On these pages, Guests can find official ride descriptions, height requirements, photo galleries, and more. Beginning last night, however, most of the information on the page for Walt Disney World Resort’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride disappeared.
Travelkennythepirate.com

Walt Disney World has a New Merchandise Protocol that we Love

We all love bringing home a few Disney souvenirs that help us to remember the “Most Magical Place on Earth.” Walt Disney World now has a new merchandise protocol in place that will help even more Disney Guests to be able to bring home the “magic.” Check this out below.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Will Soon Include These Beloved Disney Characters

If you are a Walt Disney World fan who happens to enjoy fast food, have we got news for you. Beginning September 14, Disney is partnering up with McDonald's to celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th birthday by releasing a range of 50th Anniversary toys. Disney fan site Chip and Company says a good number of toys bear a striking resemblance to the "Fab 50" statues that are being put up around the park, and whose images have already been shared by the theme park. Walt Disney World is said to be planning "The World's Most Magical Celebration" and part of that will involve different characters seen as gold statues across different areas of the park. The list includes Disney originals like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, as well as Goofy and Pluto, along with "newer" additions like Rocket Racoon, Baby Groot, Olaf, and Frozone (via WDWNT).
Lifestyleallears.net

The Scariest Animatronics in Disney Parks History

From adorable baby animals to cute characters on rides, Disney World is filled with adorable and sweet critters and animatronics. It’s also home to some animatronics that haunt our nightmares. Whether intentionally scary or inadvertently creepy, sometimes Disney World animatronics are a tad much, as evidenced by these scary ride...
Lifestyleallears.net

11 Problems Everyone Experiences at Walt Disney World

Even though Walt Disney World is considered the Most Magical Place on Earth, you can still have problems come up on your trip!. Sometimes things happen that are completely out of your control, like rides being down or stormy weather, and then there are some issues that almost everyone encounters while at Disney, no matter what! We’re here to talk about how to hopefully prevent those problems, alleviate them, or just reassure you that we all go through the same things.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Renting Disney World For An Evening

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Canceled Disney Springs Projects Remain Abandoned and Untouched

At Disney Springs, Guests typically visit the area to eat some delicious food, seek out some shopping, and enjoy the atmosphere that Disney has so intricately created. There will always be something being built or refurbished in the area from time to time, as we can see all over Disney property. Lately, Guests at Disney Springs may have realized that some areas have been under construction for quite some time; however, at the moment, no construction is being done.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Attraction Abruptly Stops as Guests Escape From Ride Vehicle

At Disney World, it is important to know that although the main goal is for every Guest to have a magical and memorable day, they must always follow the rules and adhere to Disney’s safety guidelines. Since Walt Disney World is private property, they can make their own rules and...
LifestyleWDW News Today

Living with the Land Remains Closed for Thirteenth Consecutive Day at EPCOT

There’s been a severe lack of vegetation viewing at EPCOT as one of the park’s longest-running attractions, Living with the Land, remains closed for the thirteenth consecutive day. The attraction’s unplanned downtime began August 21st, with Cast Members left standing out in front of the entrance notifying guests of the...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Another Disney Park is Getting a Pixar-Themed Land!

Although we’ve been excited about Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations, there are fun things happening at Disney Parks ALL over the world!. Disneyland Paris reopened back in June, and since then the park has implemented a paid FastPass system (with specific pricing for each attraction), new COVID-19 requirements, the new Marvel-themed hotel has opened, and we got a first look at the holiday entertainment. But now, Pixar fans have another reason to go visit Disneyland Paris!

