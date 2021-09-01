WDWNT Daily Recap (8/31/21): Walt Disney World to Release 50th Anniversary Happy Meal Toys at McDonalds, Bambi and Thumper Join Fab 50 Character Collection, Fall Decorations Arrive at Disneyland, and More
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 31, 2021.wdwnt.com
Comments / 0