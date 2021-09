As Clayton Kershaw continues his recovery to rejoin the Los Angeles Dodgers before the season ends, he was able to take a step forward in the rehab process. Kershaw has been on the injured list since July 7 after he was diagnosed with left forearm inflammation but the MRI did not show any structural damage in his arm. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old southpaw threw a bullpen session at Petco Park in San Diego, which brought a lot of energy to Kershaw and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts because it was an...