Yankees’ Zack Britton to have elbow surgery in September

By Dan Martin
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. — Zack Britton will undergo surgery on Sept. 8 to have a bone chip removed from his left elbow — and perhaps more. Britton visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday and they determined he needed to have another procedure after a bone fragment had broken off since the last procedure was done in March.

nypost.com

