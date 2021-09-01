CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Today Extra host David Campbell reveals how couples therapy saved his marriage to wife Lisa Hewitt by 'teaching us how to argue'

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Channel Nine presenter David Campbell has revealed how going to couples therapy was a game changer when he first got together with wife Lisa Hewitt.

The Today Extra host, 48, and his wife discussed the ins and outs of their relationship on the Separate Bathrooms podcast on Tuesday.

'We did couples therapy early on,' David said after being asked how they handle conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QuSCu_0bivyMIt00
Beneficial: Channel Nine presenter David Campbell (left) has revealed how going to couples therapy was a game changer when he first got together with wife Lisa Hewitt (right)

He added: 'I wasn't really emotionally ready for being in the one relationship, and Lisa had come over to Australia and went "here's everything".

'So just to get through that, we did couple's therapy in the first year, and that was really invaluable because it taught us how to argue.'

David then referred to his family background and how they were 'tribal' and would 'go nuclear' when it came to arguing.

Lisa, a British actress and producer, shared similar sentiments, saying her own family would often 'take the wrong side' just to have an excuse to argue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPA9R_0bivyMIt00
'It taught us how to argue': The Today Extra host, 48, and his wife discussed the ins and outs of their relationship on the Separate Bathrooms podcast on Tuesday

David said this resulted in 'barneys' between the pair and so they chose to do couples therapy, which he found 'really constructive'.

He added: 'And we dug this couples therapy, and at the end of the couples therapy our therapist was like, "I think you guys have done really well, thank you for coming in," and I'm like, "I don't think I'm done. I'll just stay on." I kept going.

'Just being really open with each other is key. We don't really fight that much.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRgco_0bivyMIt00
Important lessons: 'We did couples therapy early on,' David said after being asked how they handle conflict. 'That was really invaluable because it taught us how to argue'

Lisa joked that she and David had been through 'every argument before' and 'know each other so well.'

The couple married in Sydney in 2008.

They share three children together, son Leo, 11 and twins Billy and Betty, six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwzKu_0bivyMIt00
Family: The couple, who married in Sydney in 2008, share three children together, son Leo, 11 and twins Billy and Betty, six (all pictured)

