‘Forever a Bruin': Boston Pays Tribute to Jimmy Hayes With Poignant Video

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
NECN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins paid tribute to Jimmy Hayes with a touching video one day after the former Bruin was laid to rest in his hometown. The nearly 90-second clip was posted to the team's social media accounts Tuesday morning, and had garnered over 193,000 views on Twitter in just 12 hours.

