Data stolen from Bangkok Air in ransomware attack published on the dark web

“The threat of severe ransomware attacks poses a clear and present danger to your organization.”. Such an ominous warning could be straight from the script of a high-budget action movie. Unfortunately, this is a real-world advisory from The United States Department of Justice in June 2021. Just days earlier, Christopher Krebs, the former head of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testified before Congress, "We are on the cusp of a global pandemic of a different variety, driven by greed, an avoidably vulnerable digital ecosystem, and an ever-widening criminal enterprise."