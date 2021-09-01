CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data stolen from Bangkok Air in ransomware attack published on the dark web

By Duncan Riley
siliconangle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThai airline Bangkok Airways Public Company Ltd. is the latest victim of the LockBit ransomware gang, with stolen data published on the dark web. The attack was first disclosed to customers on Aug. 28 via an email. The email described the attack as a “cybersecurity attack” that resulted in unauthorized and unlawful access to the company’s information systems. Bangkok Air said it launched an investigation, hired a third-party cybersecurity firm to help and reported the incident to the Royal Thai Police.

