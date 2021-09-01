CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Taiwan Plus Launched as English-Language Streaming Platform

By Patrick Frater
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JM82x_0bivwJRS00

Taiwan has launched a government-backed English-language streaming platform that is intended to carry a mixture of news, international affairs and local stories. Taiwan Plus went live on Tuesday after a Monday launch event.

The project was commissioned by Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture. Its content can be played on the Taiwan Plus app or viewed on its website and social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

“I hope to make this platform a form of expansion, connection, and infinite possibilities, just like how Taiwan incorporates ethnic, cultural and linguistic diversity, and introduce Taiwan to the world through dynamic storytelling and news,” said Joanne Tsai, a media professional with over 25 years of experience at NBC/CNBC, National Geographic, and Fox International Channels, who is its CEO.

It currently has 55 staff, though this may grow to 150 within a year. They are a mixture from the U.S., U.K, Canada, France, and Australia, as well as local industry professionals.

Content will be curated from Taiwanese public and private media organizations, as well as produced with an in-house team of regional and international journalists. It may also be open to co-production with international producers.

“Taiwan Plus is an exciting new initiative to tell Taiwan’s story. Generations of Taiwanese fought to transform this country into a vibrant democracy that protects freedom of speech and expression,” Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen said in a video message.

Though arguable the most democratically-run jurisdiction in East Asia, Taiwan’s diplomatic status is frequently challenged. Legislative speaker You Si-kun said: “with China’s intimidation and political oppression against Taiwan, the establishment of Taiwan Plus allows Taiwan to tell its stories to the world through its (own) voices.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

31K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Language#Canada#Ministry Of Culture#The Taiwan#Nbc Cnbc#National Geographic#Taiwanese#Taiwan Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Related
Behind Viral VideosVariety

TikTok Fights Off Copycat Competition, Data Suggests

Copying Snapchat’s Stories feature was once the go-to play in Silicon Valley, but nowadays, imitating TikTok imitating is more in vogue. And TikTok competitors came to the U.S., with Instagram’s Reels and Snapchat’s Spotlight launching in August and November 2020, respectively. YouTube rolled out its TikTok answer, Shorts, in March of this year, while Facebook started testing Reels on its platform earlier in August. Even Netflix and Reddit started displaying videos in their apps in TikTok-like feeds this year.
CelebritiesVariety

11 Actors Who Have Played Princess Diana On Screen

Interest in the royals has never been higher but in death, as in life, it’s Diana, Princess of Wales, who continues to nab the headlines. The princess, who would have turned 60 in July, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 alongside her then beau Dodi Fayed. She was only 36.
MusicVariety

Colombian Hitmaker Feid Performs From High Above L.A. on ‘Live From My Den’

Feid is a long way from his native Medellin, Colombia, but the singer-songwriter has clearly made himself at home in Los Angeles in a new episode of “Live From My Den,” which has him performing songs from his most recent albums and discussing his career from a hotel overlooking the L.A. basin that, for now, is serving as his den.
MoviesVariety

Photos From the 2021 Venice Film Festival

From Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” to the much-anticipated premiere of “Dune,” the 78th Venice International Film Festival boasts buzzy movies and a head-turning procession of stars. See photos from the red-carpet return of one of the world’s most celebrated film festivals.
Worldthefastmode.com

DOCOMO, Far EasTone Partner On Streaming Multi-angle Video Content in Taiwan

NTT DOCOMO has agreed with Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), one of Taiwan's largest mobile operators, to collaborate on streaming Japanese multi-angle video content via FET's friDay Video service in Taiwan. The initiative will help DOCOMO to verify the popularity and price points for Japanese multi-angle content in the Taiwanese market,...
Musicmobilesyrup.com

Apple acquires classical music streaming platform Primephonic

Apple Music has plans to delve more into classical music. The tech giant recently announced its acquisition of Primephonic, a platform exclusively focused on streaming classical music. Apple will integrate Primephonic’s functionality and playlists within its own Apple Music streaming service, and plans to eventually launch a new dedicated classical music app sometime next year.
Cell PhonesNew Haven Register

Discovery Plus Launching in The Philippines

In low income, less developed markets and those where credit card usage is not widespread, partnerships with local telecoms or cable firms can offer billing and marketing by the telco that enable lower cost packages and wider access. More from Variety. Discovery Plus Sets First Original Movie With Food Network's...
Cell PhonesBMW BLOG

BMW Launches streaming platform, Joytopia, with Coldplay concert

Just two days before the 2021 IAA Mobility International Auto Show kicks off in Munich, BMW plans to launch its brand new streaming platform: Joytopia. The launch is going to take place on September 5 and it will do so with a bang: British band, Coldplay, will play a virtual concert on the platform. Curious? Well, you can actually watch the concert and create your own virtual avatar with which you can perform various actions in the online world.
EconomyNew Haven Register

Disney Plus Sets Dates for Korea Launch, Japan Upgrade

The Disney Plus streaming service will begin operations in South Korea, from Nov. 12, 2021, the company announced Wednesday, firming up a previously trailed launch. The platform was given a soft launch in Japan last year, and will now be upgraded with the addition of Star-branded content from Oct. 27.
EconomyFlight Global.com

Malaysia approves Korean Air-Asiana merger

Malaysian aviation regulators have cleared the merger between Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, becoming the latest in a growing list of regulators around the world to grant approval. In a final decision released on 9 September, the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) reiterated the point that the merger would not infringe...
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
techstartups.com

The Importance of English Language Skills for Business Communication

The global business landscape is one of the most complicated things that exists. Everything leading it up to the production and distribution of products and services makes up the business world with billions of people playing just as many roles. To keep the complicated business world rolling, communication is essential....
Moviesc21media.net

Fulwell 73 expands into non-English-language production with Boundless

UK indie Fulwell 73 is expanding into non-English-language drama production, boarding the previously announced Amazon and RTVE period drama Boundless as a coproducer. Amazon Prime Video and Spanish broadcaster RTVE revealed the feature film and three-part TV series project last year, with Spanish producer Elcano attached. Now Fulwell 73 is...
ChinaPhys.org

Lack of non-English languages in STEM publications hurts diversity

With today's existing translation tools to overcome language barriers, global collaboration should be no major feat for researchers. Yet throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, articles published in Chinese journals focusing on critical aspects of the disease were often never cited by English journals. As a result, U.S. academics wasted precious time performing research thereby replicating already published results.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

What is the streaming platform with the best design and interface?

It is a declared war and there is no quarter! Streaming platforms invest in content and technology to offer the best possible service and thus seduce potential subscribers. Series, films, documentaries and children’s programs. There is material for all tastes and these giants do not give themselves a break. Is a new movie coming out in Netflix? Disney+ presents the new of Star Wars. ¿HBO Max premieres some of the DC Extended Universe? Amazon produce and share Tomorrow’s War.

Comments / 0

Community Policy