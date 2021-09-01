Taiwan Plus Launched as English-Language Streaming Platform

Taiwan has launched a government-backed English-language streaming platform that is intended to carry a mixture of news, international affairs and local stories. Taiwan Plus went live on Tuesday after a Monday launch event.

The project was commissioned by Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture. Its content can be played on the Taiwan Plus app or viewed on its website and social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

“I hope to make this platform a form of expansion, connection, and infinite possibilities, just like how Taiwan incorporates ethnic, cultural and linguistic diversity, and introduce Taiwan to the world through dynamic storytelling and news,” said Joanne Tsai, a media professional with over 25 years of experience at NBC/CNBC, National Geographic, and Fox International Channels, who is its CEO.

It currently has 55 staff, though this may grow to 150 within a year. They are a mixture from the U.S., U.K, Canada, France, and Australia, as well as local industry professionals.

Content will be curated from Taiwanese public and private media organizations, as well as produced with an in-house team of regional and international journalists. It may also be open to co-production with international producers.

“Taiwan Plus is an exciting new initiative to tell Taiwan’s story. Generations of Taiwanese fought to transform this country into a vibrant democracy that protects freedom of speech and expression,” Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen said in a video message.

Though arguable the most democratically-run jurisdiction in East Asia, Taiwan’s diplomatic status is frequently challenged. Legislative speaker You Si-kun said: “with China’s intimidation and political oppression against Taiwan, the establishment of Taiwan Plus allows Taiwan to tell its stories to the world through its (own) voices.”