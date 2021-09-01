Special Weather Statement issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 21:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: The combination of gusty winds and saturated soil conditions will cause scattered trees and power lines to fall. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Target Area: Transylvania A HEAVY RAIN SHOWER WILL IMPACT SOUTH CENTRAL TRANSYLVANIA NORTHWESTERN PICKENS AND NORTHEASTERN OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM EDT At 1105 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy rain shower 8 miles northeast of Walhalla, or near Salem, moving northeast at 30 mph. Locations to be impacted include Walhalla, Rosman, Salem, Lake Keowee, Jocassee Gorges, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park, Keowee Toxaway State Park and Table Rock State Park. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.