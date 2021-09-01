CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 21:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: The combination of gusty winds and saturated soil conditions will cause scattered trees and power lines to fall. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Target Area: Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains A HEAVY RAIN SHOWER WILL IMPACT SOUTH CENTRAL TRANSYLVANIA NORTHWESTERN PICKENS AND NORTHEASTERN OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM EDT At 1105 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy rain shower 8 miles northeast of Walhalla, or near Salem, moving northeast at 30 mph. Locations to be impacted include Walhalla, Rosman, Salem, Lake Keowee, Jocassee Gorges, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park, Keowee Toxaway State Park and Table Rock State Park. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

