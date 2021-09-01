Severe Weather Statement issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Albemarle THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL NELSON AND SOUTHWESTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for central Virginia. Remember, a Tornado Warning still remains in effect for portions of southern Abemarle County until 11:30 pm.