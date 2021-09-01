CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Demonstrators gather to rally against mask, vaccine mandates

By Thomas Yazwinski
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHLAND -- Over a hundred demonstrators gathered at John Dam Plaza on Tuesday evening to voice their opposition to mask and vaccine mandates in Washington. Speakers at the event rallied the crowd against Gov. Jay Inslee's recent mask mandate and announcements regarding mandatory vaccines for healthcare workers and educators in the state. Organizers tell Action News that they aren't against masks or vaccines. They are for freedom of choice.

