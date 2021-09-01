Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghanistan's Last Jewish Man Reportedly Refuses to Leave, So Would-Be Rescuers Help Dozens Escape Instead

By Gabrielle Chung
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"He didn't give a get, a divorce, to his wife; she lives in Israel. And because of that, he's scared to go to Israel," a rabbi assisting Zebulon Simantov said. Efforts initially put toward evacuating the man described as the "last Jew in Afghanistan" have instead helped dozens escape from the country's capital following the Taliban takeover after the man refused to leave, according to a report.

people.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Rabbi#The Tzedek Association#Israeli#The New York Post#Jta#The Los Angeles Times#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Female journalist who fled Afghanistan describes the horrors of the Taliban: 'Their actions are unforgivable'

Rukhsar Azamee, a former Afghan journalist who fled the nation in 2015 after receiving death threats, says that the Taliban cannot be trusted on "The Story." Rukhar Azamee: Whenever I think about August 31, it scares me. I have no idea what will happen. Now that the U.S. Is there and other troops are already in Afghanistan, in the airport, Taliban are taking those actions against journalists and there were many, many others that said they’re not coming to the press. It scares me. It scares everyone in Afghanistan. I’m in contact with my fans, my family and we’re all so worried. We have no idea what will happen after August 31. Just thinking, looking back to the history that Taliban had in Afghanistan, we cannot trust them. Their actions are unforgivable for all Afghans.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Taliban parade two men through streets with blackened faces and nooses around necks

Sickening images show two men being paraded through an Afghanistan street with their faces tarred black — and being pulled by nooses around their necks. “Taliban accused these men of theft, their faces were colored with black color — to embarrass them,” tweeted Bilal Sarwary, one of Afghanistan’s leading journalists, who said he was sent the images late last week.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women. Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women. Public...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Intercept

U.S. Citizen in Afghanistan Was Desperate to Get Out — but the State Department Never Called Back

When Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, descended into panic as the city fell to the Taliban, Prince Wafa placed a desperate call to a State Department number set up to help people trying to flee. Wafa, an American citizen who lives in San Diego, had arrived in Afghanistan just a month before to visit his wife in Kabul. After the sudden collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government, he is now attempting to get her and himself out of the country to safety.
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Thousands Of Anti-Taliban Fighters Can Return 'Anytime': Massoud

Thousands of fighters opposed to the Taliban can return "anytime" in the Panjshir Valley, said the uncle of a commander who led fierce battles against the Islamists, appealing on Tuesday for international support for their cause. Ahmad Wali Massoud was speaking in Switzerland, one day after the Taliban claimed total...
AfghanistanPosted by
Fatherly

All-Girl Robotics Team ‘Rescued Themselves,’ Have Left Afghanistan

The situation in Afghanistan remains dire, as the Taliban has seized power and the United States completes its withdrawal. Thousands of Afghanistan refugees are fleeing the country in hope of finding refuge elsewhere, including America, and one 60-year-old mother-of-11 from Oklahoma flew to Qatar in order to help an all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan escape the country safely.
Relationship Advicetennesseestar.com

Report: Afghan Women Forced into Marriages with Men Eligible for Evacuation

Afghan women were reportedly forced into marriages with men who were eligible for evacuation from the country, CNN reported Thursday. U.S. officials notified the State Department about some Afghan women and girls showing up with men pretending to be their husbands or after being forced into marriages with men eligible for evacuation, two sources familiar with the matter reportedly told CNN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy