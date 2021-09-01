Afghanistan's Last Jewish Man Reportedly Refuses to Leave, So Would-Be Rescuers Help Dozens Escape Instead
"He didn't give a get, a divorce, to his wife; she lives in Israel. And because of that, he's scared to go to Israel," a rabbi assisting Zebulon Simantov said. Efforts initially put toward evacuating the man described as the "last Jew in Afghanistan" have instead helped dozens escape from the country's capital following the Taliban takeover after the man refused to leave, according to a report.people.com
