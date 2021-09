Kacey Musgraves is giving fans what they want, and officially released not only a new single, but a music video! "Justified" is part of her forthcoming fourth studio album "star-crossed" said to be released by Interscope/MCA Nashville. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV live, CMT, CMT Music, MTVU, and on Viacom CBS Times Square billboard. The video is part of "star-crossed: the film" which is a visual companion to the album set to be released on September 10th. The video follows the step-back that the artist has had learning that "healing doesn't happen in a straight line."