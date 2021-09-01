Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden pledges federal help for restoring power after Hurricane Ida

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOb64_0bivv61300

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden held a call with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and the CEOs of two of the largest utilities in the Gulf Coast - Leo Denault of Entergy and Tom Fanning of Southern Co - on restoring power after Hurricane Ida.

Biden committed to giving them help from the federal government to expedite power restoration efforts in Louisiana and Mississippi, the White House said in a readout of the call.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
204K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jennifer Granholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of Energy#Pledges#Southern Co#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Presidential Electionleedaily.com

Ron Desantis: Joe Biden Dominates In The Poll Of Possible 2024 Matchups- Know Everything About The Newest Survey

According to a recent national poll, if Ron DeSantis were to run against Joe Biden in 2024, he would have a tough road ahead of him. Biden’s reelection was supported by 48 percent of the 1,200 registered voters polled by Emerson College, while DeSantis was supported by just 36 percent. In a notional noggin with Biden, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis did worse than former President Donald Trump. Even though only 395 Republicans and 450 Democrats were polled, Trump won 47 percent to 46 percent.
Presidential Electiontheohiostar.com

Commentary: Biden Surrendered to the Taliban, the GOP Must Not Surrender to Biden

Impeach Biden, court martial the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Only one man lost his job over Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller challenged Biden’s incompetent and spineless Joint Chiefs of Staff to take responsibility for their dereliction of duty that led directly to the catastrophe in Afghanistan. Taking responsibility meant resigning. Biden’s military men immediately smeared him as mentally ill and forced him out of the Marines.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
PoliticsCorydon Times-Republican

Biden

Biden initiates long-awaited supplemental relief for last year's Louisiana hurricanes. (The Center Square) – A year after a series of hurricanes slammed into Louisiana, and after many attempts to secure aid, President Joe Biden has initiated supplemental disaster relief funding for still recovering areas of southwest and central Louisiana.
BusinessDaily Gate City

Biden: Economic recovery is durable and strong

Addressing the recent jobs report U.S. President Joe Biden says despite the impact of the delta variant "what we're seeing is an economic recovery that's durable and strong. The Biden plan is working." (Sept. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
EnvironmentShropshire Star

Biden travels to Louisiana to see devastation caused by Ida

Scientists say climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events. Less than a week after Hurricane Ida ravaged the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden was in Louisiana to get a close view of the damage and offer assistance from the federal government. The devastation was clear as Air Force...
PoliticsBismarck Tribune

Biden nominates North Dakotan for Energy Department job

President Joe Biden intends to nominate a North Dakota native to serve as the assistant secretary for fossil energy and carbon management in the U.S. Energy Department. The president is tapping Brad Crabtree, who is the vice president for carbon management at the Great Plains Institute. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm welcomed his nomination.
U.S. Politicswbap.com

Biden Pledges ‘All the Assistance that’s Needed’ After Ida

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden says his administration is “ready to provide all the assistance that’s needed” in response to a massive wildfire in California and to Hurricane Ida, which knocked out power and wreaked havoc along the Gulf Coast before causing deadly flooding and tornadoes in the Northeast.
Congress & Courtshoumatimes.com

Higgins, Delegation Urge Biden to Approve Emergency and Long-term Assistance in Response to Hurricane Ida, Laura, and Delta

Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) and the entire Louisiana congressional delegation delivered a letter to President Biden today urging him to approve Louisiana’s request for emergency and long-term supplemental funding in response to Hurricane Ida, Laura, and Delta. “The full extent of Louisiana’s damages have not yet been determined and will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy