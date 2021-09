A GoFundMe account has been set up for a well-known Howell firefighter who was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Steve Moor recently received the bad news. A GoFundMe account has been set up by Livingston County Paramedic Ashley LaPres, who says Moor and his family are always helping others and are the type of people who would do anything for anyone and ask for nothing in return. She says a stomach bug had gone around in their household and his wife and daughter got better but he did not so he went in to get checked out and learned he had pancreatic cancer. A biopsy on Monday confirmed what the family already knew.