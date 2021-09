The fact of the matter is that LA Rams rookie outside linebacker Chris Garret was one of the most productive NCAA pass rushers in the 2021 NFL Draft. In fact, his 36.5 quarterback sacks over 28 games and three college football seasons were one of the most dominating performances of this millennium. And yet, the 6-foot-4 245-pound dynamo was still on the draft board for the LA Rams with the 252nd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He may even have been undrafted had the Rams not called out his name.