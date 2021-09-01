CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: The Ravnsborg Travesty

By David Wegner, Sioux Falls
Yankton Daily Press
 8 days ago

Regarding the Ravnsborg incident near Highmore — and court reports that followed — I recall my own two vehicle-deer mishaps during the past 25 years. When one’s eyes are on the road ahead, the driver can easily identify potential collision objects. In the Highmore tragedy, the victim was walking on the side of the road. He was carrying a flashlight. Mr. Ravnsborg’s eyes must have been averted from the road for many, many seconds while apparently fiddling with his phone. I’m surprised the forensic reviewers didn’t call this “reckless.”

