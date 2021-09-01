CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Police issue warrants for Ohio man accused of assaulting reporter on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage

By Kevin Accettulla
wbtw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULFPORT, Miss. (WBTW) — Police in Mississippi issued warrants for an Ohio man who is accused of assaulting a reporter on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage. The Gulfport Police Department announced it had issued warrants for Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio, after he was identified with help from the public. In the video, he can be seen apparently getting out of his car and getting in the face of NBC and MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster.

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Hurricane Ida#Msnbc#Msnbc#Pjr1745#Gulfport Police Dept#Gulfportpolice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy