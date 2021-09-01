CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man fatally shot in Seattle in recent gun violence spike

Hastings Tribune
 8 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — A man fatally shot a 24-year-old who tried to rob him in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle early Tuesday, police said. The Seattle Police Department said on its website that police were sent to investigate a shooting at 1:12 am Tuesday and found a man on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

www.hastingstribune.com

