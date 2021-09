Policy rate, QE pace, forward guidance all unchanged. Statement discounts last week’s disappointing GDP data. Recovery still expected to strengthen but risks remain. The Bank of Canada left its key policies unchanged today and didn’t sound as dovish as it could have following last week’s disappointing GDP data. As is standard practice at meetings without a Monetary Policy Report, the bank simply reiterated its forward guidance from July, putting off any changes to growth forecasts and the timing of the economy reaching full capacity (key to interest rate liftoff) until late-October. We thought the bank would emphasize downside risks to its July projections but today’s policy statement provided a more balanced assessment of economic conditions than we anticipated.