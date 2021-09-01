Cancel
Novartis Reaches Agreement With U.K's NHS For Cholesterol Drug Leqvio

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) and United Kingdom's National Health Service reached an agreement that will enable broad access to the Swiss drug giant's anti-cholesterol drug Leqvio or inclisiran for hundreds of thousands of high-risk cardiovascular patients. The deal comes following the positive final recommendation from the National Institute for Health...

markets.businessinsider.com

