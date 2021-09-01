Novartis Reaches Agreement With U.K's NHS For Cholesterol Drug Leqvio

Fueled by recent clinical success, a California startup is aiming to turn a Novartis drug once developed to help with muscle loss and weakness into an anti-obesity treatment. Newly launched Versanis Bio, backed by Atlas Venture and Medicxi, is developing Novartis’ bimagrumab, an anti-activin receptor monoclonal antibody that blocks the binding of ligands including activin A and myostatin, as an anti-obesity medication. The company was founded and seeded earlier this year by investment firm Aditum Bio following the in-licensing of bimagrumab to develop a new therapy for the treatment of metabolic disease and obesity. In 2019, Novartis saw that the medication could reduce weight in overweight and obese adults with type 2 diabetes. Earlier this year, Novartis released data from a small Phase II study of bimagrumab that confirmed its weight loss capabilities. The results found that treatment with bimagrumab led to significant loss of fat mass, as well as a gain in lean mass and metabolic improvements among patients. In all, the data from that study showed that treatment with bimagrumab led to a 20.5% loss of total body fat mass and a 3.6% increase in lean mass.