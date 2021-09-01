Boy, 2, and mom apparently shot in Southeast, D.C. police say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the Bronx last week. It happened on Third Avenue near East 144th Street in the Mott Haven section on Aug. 30. Police say a passenger on a scooter shot a 16-year-old boy in the legs in the Bronx on Aug. 30, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a 16-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk around 6:50 p.m. when two individuals drove by on a scooter. The passenger allegedly fired a gun, striking the teenager in the legs. The individuals then drove off. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.