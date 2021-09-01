CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Boy, 2, and mom apparently shot in Southeast, D.C. police say

By Martin Weil
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2-year-old boy and his mother were apparently both shot Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said. The child and the woman suffered wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, said D.C Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. They were apparently both hit just after 9 p.m....

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#D C#Third Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Cumberland County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Gun pulled from lake is linked to murder of N.J. mom, police say

A gun recovered from a Cumberland County lake was linked to the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Bridgeton earlier this year, police said. The gun, an Intratec Tec-9 semi-automatic pistol, was recovered by divers from Union Lake in Millville, and ballistics have linked it to the March 16 murder of Aaliyah Eubanks, according to statement from the Bridgeton Police Department.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Police: Man Shot In Head In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in the head in West Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at South 62nd and Chestnut Streets. Police found a man shot in the face and rushed him to the hospital. No word on his condition. So far, police have not made any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Washington, DCPosted by
WHIO Dayton

5 shot, 3 critically, in Washington, D.C., neighborhood

WASHINGTON — Five people were shot, three critically, Saturday night on a street in Washington, D.C., authorities said. All of the victims were transported to an area hospital, WRC reported. According to DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service officials, three of the victims suffered critical injuries, WJLA reported. Police said...
Racine, WICBS 58

Police: 17-year-old boy fatally shot in Racine

RACINE (CBS 58) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot near Memorial and Woodrow in Racine on Friday, Sept. 3. Racine police say it happened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday. Police responded after calls referenced shots fired and a male laying on the sidewalk. Life saving measures were attempted and the...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WGAU

Wisconsin boy, 6, fatally stabbed, police say

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A 6-year-old Wisconsin boy was fatally stabbed Monday afternoon, authorities said. According to the West Allis Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 call at about 3 p.m. CDT about a boy who had suffered a knife wound to his stomach, WITI reported. The child was taken...
Public SafetyWashington Post

14-year-old charged in series of D.C. abductions, police say

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in five armed abductions in the District in recent days in which the victims were driven to ATMs and forced at gunpoint to disclose bank card information that allowed the assailants to withdraw cash, police said Wednesday. The youth, who has been charged as...
Public SafetyWashington Post

D.C. police investigating three fatal shootings in Southeast, Northwest

Three people were fatally shot in separate shootings in Southeast and in Northwest Washington on Friday night and early Saturday, adding to the city’s growing homicide count. The latest shooting in which someone died happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Parkwood Place NW, near 14th...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Man shot, killed in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are looking for a suspect that killed a man late in the evening. The incident happened at 9:46 p.m. in 2300 block of Wilkens Avenue. Officers found a 36-year-old man with gunshots all over his chest. Medics transported the man to shock trauma, but shortly after,...
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in head at Memphis bar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in the head overnight at a Memphis bar. Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the shooting came in around 3:20 a.m. Memphis police said officers received a shots fired call from a Grizzly Mart in the 1000 block of National. Police found...
Smyrna, DEWDEL 1150AM

Police say woman shot, witnesses uncooperative in Smyrna

A 30-year-old woman was shot in Smyrna early Sunday morning, but witnesses at the scene were uncooperative during an investigation into the incident, according to authorities. Smyrna Police said the victim was shot in an upper extremity around 1:05 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the unit block of Howard Street.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Shots fired near Buckeye Road, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a report of shots fired near Buckeye Road on Monday night. According to the Madison Police Department, they received multiple calls for shots fired near the 1900 block of Vondron Road around 11:25 p.m. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene and...
Fremont, CAKTVU FOX 2

Fremont police say they fatally shot a shooting suspect

FREMONT, Calif. - Fremont Police Department say they fatally shot a suspect on Wednesday. The suspect was believed to be responsible for shooting and wounding a victim at Southlake Mobile Home. Police said at around 5:19 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting at the mobile home park...
Casa Grande, AZKGUN 9

Police: 5-year-old boy responsible for mom's shooting death

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a central Arizona community say a 5-year-old boy is responsible for the shooting death of his mother. Police in Casa Grande said Michele Cox, a 38-year-old mother of four children, was shot once in the chest on Friday and was flown to a hospital in the Chandler area where she later died.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot By Passenger On Scooter In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the Bronx last week. It happened on Third Avenue near East 144th Street in the Mott Haven section on Aug. 30. Police say a passenger on a scooter shot a 16-year-old boy in the legs in the Bronx on Aug. 30, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a 16-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk around 6:50 p.m. when two individuals drove by on a scooter. The passenger allegedly fired a gun, striking the teenager in the legs. The individuals then drove off. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
Washington, DCWashington Post

Man fatally shot in Northeast Washington, police say

A man was fatally shot Sunday in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said. The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Clay Place NE, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman. It was reported about 5 p.m., but few other details were immediately available. The site is a residential street a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy