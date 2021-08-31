CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic takes first step toward completing calendar-year Grand Slam at U.S. Open

By Alex Coffey
NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic, the No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player, defeated his first-round opponent, Danish qualifier Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, in four relatively breezy sets – 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 – on Tuesday evening, and said afterwards that it wasn’t one of his best performances.

“He played well in the second set when it mattered,” Djokovic said in an on-court interview. “I didn’t serve well in the decisive moments.”

Regardless of his own personal standards, Djokovic retired Rune soundly and quickly, winning the last two sets in just 58 minutes, but found trouble in the second set. The 18-year-old Rune, who is ranked No. 145 and was making his Grand Slam main draw debut, took an early 3-0 lead in the second set, which Djokovic ultimately lost in a tiebreaker. The crowd started chanting “RUNE” during the set and continued throughout the rest of the match.

“I didn't know what they were chanting honestly,” Djokovic said in a post-match press conference. “I thought they were booing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMchD_0bivry0q00
Novak Djokovic talks with Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune after Rune suffered from cramps during their four-set match. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports

Rune began to struggle with cramping in the third set and continued to struggle with it throughout the rest of the match. He was visited by a trainer multiple times in the last two sets and Djokovic took advantage of his opponent’s lack of mobility, hitting 55 winners for the match, and 29 in the last two sets.

“I'm pleased with the way I finished the match,” Djokovic said. “Again, it was not a fair battle, so to say, on the court with his unfortunate injury and cramping.

“If you have cramps like this, that is creating such a hindrance to your game, you're unable to move, unfortunately the rule is such that you can't get any medical timeout for cramps.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXxtf_0bivry0q00
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune grabs his leg in pain during his four-set loss to Novak Djokovic. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports

Serena and Venus: Williams sisters aren't at US Open, but their presence is seen and felt everywhere

'A very magical place he goes': Alexander Zverev latest to question Stefanos Tsitsipas’ bathroom breaks

More U.S. Open: Maxime Cressy's secret weapon in five-set upset? A little green book

Tuesday night marked just the first step in Djokovic’s quest to win a calendar Grand Slam. The three-time U.S. Open champion is now 16-0 in U.S. Open first-round matches. In his second-round match, Djokovic will play Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands, who is ranked No. 121 in the world, for the first time. He’s six matches away from becoming the first tennis player to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam in singles since Steffi Graf in 1988, and the first man to do it since Rod Laver in 1969.

“I guess as always you have tons of expectations and pressure from just the whole tennis community, including myself,” Djokovic said of his biggest obstacle coming into the tournament. “Obviously, I would like myself to win, to go far, to win the title and make the history. Without a doubt that's something that inspires me.

“But I am focused on trying to be the best version of myself every day. I know it sounds like a cliché, but there is a great power in being present and working on mentally and emotionally being in the moment and trying to handle it in such way that would benefit you.”

Follow Alex Coffey on Twitter @byalexcoffey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Novak Djokovic takes first step toward completing calendar-year Grand Slam at U.S. Open

