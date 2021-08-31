Canada beats U.S. in overtime to win women’s world hockey championship gold

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin celebrates her overtime goal against the United States during the IIHF hockey women's world championships title game Tuesday in Calgary, Alberta. [ JEFF MCINTOSH | AP ]

CALGARY — Canada won the women’s world hockey championship for the first time in almost a decade on Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored the winner for Canada with a goal that needed video review midway through the 3-on-3 extra period.

The Canadians won gold nine years after claiming it 2012, and after not reaching the final for the first time in the history of the tournament in 2019.

Canada went unbeaten through the championship in Calgary.

Alex Carpenter scored twice for the U.S. in the first period, but Canada drew even in the second on goals from Brianne Jenner and Jamie Lee Rattray.

Earlier, Finland beat Switzerland 3-1 for the bronze medal.

Canada returned to the gold-medal game after falling to host Finland in a 2019 semifinal and taking bronze in Espoo.

The 2020 women’s championship was cancelled because of COVID-19. The 2021 tournament was rescheduled to Calgary in August when Nova Scotia called it off in May.

