CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Canada beats U.S. in overtime to win women’s world hockey championship gold

By The Canadian Press
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mtfr4_0bivrx8700
Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin celebrates her overtime goal against the United States during the IIHF hockey women's world championships title game Tuesday in Calgary, Alberta. [ JEFF MCINTOSH | AP ]

CALGARY — Canada won the women’s world hockey championship for the first time in almost a decade on Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored the winner for Canada with a goal that needed video review midway through the 3-on-3 extra period.

The Canadians won gold nine years after claiming it 2012, and after not reaching the final for the first time in the history of the tournament in 2019.

Canada went unbeaten through the championship in Calgary.

Alex Carpenter scored twice for the U.S. in the first period, but Canada drew even in the second on goals from Brianne Jenner and Jamie Lee Rattray.

Earlier, Finland beat Switzerland 3-1 for the bronze medal.

Canada returned to the gold-medal game after falling to host Finland in a 2019 semifinal and taking bronze in Espoo.

The 2020 women’s championship was cancelled because of COVID-19. The 2021 tournament was rescheduled to Calgary in August when Nova Scotia called it off in May.

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times will commemorate the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Pre-order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Rattray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#U S#Hockey Team#Canadians#Nova Scotia#The Tampa Bay Times#Bolts#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Six Senators Who Could Play at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

On Sept. 3, the NHL and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) reached an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to allow NHL players to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics from Feb. 4 – 20. That means Ottawa Senators fans will not get their regular fix of NHL hockey in the dead of winter – just when they need it most.
Premier Leaguealbuquerqueexpress.com

NWHL rebranded as Premier Hockey Federation

The National Women's Hockey League revealed a new name and logo Tuesday ahead of the 2021-22 season, rebranding itself as the Premier Hockey Federation. The league said the name was "inspired by empowerment, gender equality, and inclusivity with respect to differences in the gender identity of current athletes, prospective players, and league stakeholders."
Sportstheicegarden.com

NWHL 3-on-3: Beauts, Whitecaps, Six

For the first time in history, 3-on-3 basketball was played at the Summer Olympics. That got us thinking, what if there was a 3-on-3 hockey tournament or games at the All-Star Weekend. So we ran with it, making small squads for each NWHL team, based on the 2020 rosters. Pond...
NHLchatsports.com

Team USA to have plenty of Penguin influence at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Now that the agreements between the NHL players, NHL owners and IOC/IIHF has all been ironed out to allow NHL player participation at the next Olympics, an eye can be turned towards imagining the rosters of the different countries. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan has been tabbed to be the...
Worldtheicegarden.com

2021 Worlds: Switzerland recap

Switzerland came into this year’s tournament with a realistic chance to challenge for the bronze medal. They fell just short of that goal and finished in fourth place after losing out to Finland. What went right. At first glance, the Swiss team’s record in the preliminary round would seem to...
NHLYardbarker

Ontario Reign: Previewing Aidan Dudas’ 2021-22 Season

Parry Sound, ON native Aidan Dudas is another LA Kings forward prospect hoping to establish himself at the AHL level with the Ontario Reign. The story of Aidan Dudas is a unique one in the hockey world. That said, he hasn’t let the fact that he took the road less traveled be any sort of deterrent in achieving his goal.
NHL1stohiobattery.com

Kirill Marchenko Notches Three Goals In First Three Games Of KHL Season

It's time to get excited about the Blue Jackets' future. With Kent Johnson, Adam Boqvist, Corson Ceulemans, Kirill Marchenko, and Cole Sillinger in the pipeline along with two first-round picks in next year's NHL Draft, the future is looking bright. Boqvist will undoubtedly begin the NHL season with the Blue...
Swimming & Surfinguatrav.com

Razorback athletes golden at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The world witnessed 13 Olympians and one Paralympian with ties to the University of Arkansas compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer. The 14 athletes won a combined three gold medals, a bronze medal, three Olympic records and a world record in a games that was anything but ordinary.
Sportsteamusa.org

Olympic Champion Ryan Crouser Captures First Diamond League Trophy

Ryan Crouser competes in the Men's Shot Put Final at The Diamond League athletics competition on Sept. 8, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. While enjoying the greatest year of his career, shot putter Ryan Crouser still had one more item on his “To Do” list. “I think I can almost guarantee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy