Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich seems to blast Carson Wentz ahead of Week 1

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050TLI_0bivrvMf00

Head coach Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts are dealing with some internal drama heading into their Week 1 outing against the Seattle Seahawks .

That includes recently-acquired former Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz currently finding himself reserve/COVID-19 list after coming in close contact with a staffer who tested positive for the virus.

Acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason, Wentz missed pretty much all of training camp with a foot injury he suffered earlier this summer.

In talking about his Indianapolis Colts and their COVID-19 situation following final cuts on Tuesday, Reich seemed to be incredibly frustrated.

“I do try to listen, and respect (them), but I also don’t shy away from saying what I believe and what I believe is right — the research that I’ve done,” Reich told reporters . “I don’t hesitate in saying what I think is best for the team.”

The head coach then turned his attention to the all-important quarterback position, led by the aforementioned Wentz.

“The franchise quarterback is a critically important position,” Reich said. “It’s without question a leadership position. As far as that goes, I would just say Carson, in many ways, is an exemplary leader. Are any of us the perfect leader? I don’t know. I don’t think so. We all have holes in our game somewhere and we’re all trying to get better and we’re all trying to learn. I’m trying to learn as a leader.”

As you can see, Reich was attempting to be diplomatic with his words. However, it’s not too hard to read between the lines here. He’s not happy about the situation in its totality.

Read here to find out where the Indianapolis Colts stand in our most-recent power rankings

Indianapolis Colts have a lot invested in Carson Wentz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47sNJ5_0bivrvMf00
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) took the field to observe practice Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield Indiana Tuesday Aug 17 2021

A clear playoff contender heading into the 2021 season, Indianapolis has nearly $100 million tied to Wentz over the next four seasons. He’s the very same quarterback who tied for the league lead in interceptions with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and has seemingly regressed since starting out his career strong.

The backdrop here is a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft heading to Philadelphia in the blockbuster Wentz trade from early during the spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOqSI_0bivrvMf00 Also Read:
Top 20 NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen ascending the list

Of course, the Colts would be more than willing to give up that selection should the necessary conditions be met. That includes a playoff appearance.

Even then, the issues we’ve seen with Wentz thus far this summer has to be seen as troublesome for Indianapolis. Further problems when it comes to the unvaccinated quarterback during a 2021 season that will, once again, be defined by COVID-19, could have a lasting impact.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 10

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Seattle Seahawks#Pro Bowl#The Philadelphia Eagles#New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthestatehousefile.com

Commentary: Carson Wentz shouldn’t bother unpacking his bags

The Baltimore Colts drafted John Elway with the first overall pick in the 1983 draft. He never bothered to even pack his bags for Baltimore, demanding to be traded before the dust even settled on the draft. His Hall of Fame career started and ended in Denver instead. Elway had...
NFLFanSided

Colts QB Carson Wentz reveals he’s not vaccinated and explains why

There you have it. The definitive answer to the question many Indianapolis Colts fans have been waiting for. Quarterback Carson Wentz is not vaccinated, which, if you paid close attention to the NFL’s new COVID guidelines, would’ve known that based on the protocols he was forced to go through after being deemed a close contact to someone who had tested positive.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts’ latest roster moves clearly rubbing players the wrong way

The Indianapolis Colts submitted their 53-man roster with time to spare before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EST deadline. For the most part, there weren’t any big surprises. The release of Shawn Davis got a little backlash given he was just drafted in the fifth round. The same can be said after Joey Hunt was cut, but the both of them were re-signed to the practice squad.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFLfastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFLFanSided

Colts: Fox Sports radio host drops brutal Andrew Luck take

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their final preseason game, though they’re planning on resting most of their starters. The preseason is a very touchy subject for Colts fans, as it serves as an untimely reminder of Andrew Luck’s retirement. We hate to even bring it up, but Tuesday...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLAtlantic City Press

Carson Wentz's selfishness continues to hurt the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles need Carson Wentz to play for the Colts in 2021 to maximize the return from the worst trade in Philadelphia history. That grows less likely every day that Carson "Personal Decision" Wentz isn't fully vaccinated. If the Colts reach the playoffs, then Wentz must take 70% of...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz back for Colts after stay on Covid-19 list

Carson Wentz returned to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday after a stay on the reserve/Covid-19 list. While Wentz being activated from the list is a good sign for the Colts, it’s still yet to be determined whether or not he will be good to go for Week 1. Wentz underwent...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team Ahead of 2021 Season

Now that preseason action is done and training camps have closed, we can look with almost complete clarity at the upcoming NFL campaign. Aside from some surprise cuts here and there, not much will change between now and the first weekend of the regular season. With that in mind, this...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Make Official Decision On TY Hilton

Immediately after landing quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade, it seemed like the Indianapolis Colts were poised for another playoff run. Unfortunately, health hasn’t been on the team’s side. Both Wentz and star guard Quenton Nelson suffered foot injuries that threatened to cost them up to 12 weeks. Thankfully, both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy