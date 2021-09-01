CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole In Tennessee Is One Of The Most Unique Bars You'll Find Anywhere

By Meghan Kraft
There are many experiential bars in the city of Nashville, whether you’re bar hopping across east Nashville or sipping champagne in the Gulch. Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole can be found in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood, and we’d recommend a visit for its fabulous aesthetic, nostalgia-inspired bar menu, and one of the quirkiest bar elements we’ve ever seen, Tennessee or no. Learn more about it below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPyFb_0bivrtbD00
Graduate Nashville - GoogleMaps
The Graduate in Nashville, Tennessee is a boutique hotel experience located in the heart of the city's Midtown neighborhood. Quirky, luxurious, and known for its Dolly Parton-inspired rooftop bar, the Graduate has managed to create a high-minded sense of kitschy fun perfect for a vacation or weekend in the city.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vdx1B_0bivrtbD00
Graduate Hotel - Official Website
If you're a karaoke fan, we'd recommend checking out the moody on-site bar, Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole, for an evening of fun. At first glance, the saloon-inspired space may look like a classic Nashville dive, but the no-reservation bar has a few tricks up its sleeve...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jl4w6_0bivrtbD00
Graduate Hotel - Official Website
What makes Cross-Eyed Critters different? It's the first-ever animatronic karaoke bar. Can you imagine belting out all your favorite tunes alongside a robot trio? A bear, pig, and fox will keep you company as you enjoy one of the most inventive evenings out in the city.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FyXiU_0bivrtbD00
Graduate Hotel - Official Website
The aesthetic is perfectly quirky, and the low lighting makes it easy for you to enjoy everything from a nostalgic cocktail to classic bar fare offerings. The name itself, "Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole," is inspired by Eric Church's tribute song to Merle Haggard, "Pledge Allegiance to the Hag."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBMhM_0bivrtbD00
Cross-Eyed Critters - Facebook
If you DO get hungry (and an entertaining night out will do that to you), make sure you take advantage of the late-night taco trailer Cross-Eyed Critters provides for that evening fuel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhJ7N_0bivrtbD00
Cross-Eyed Critters - Facebook
You can grab a drink for yourself and enjoy a night out singing the evening away from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday. The bar is currently closed from Sunday to Wednesday, so plan accordingly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UN1A_0bivrtbD00
Graduate Hotel - Official Website
Will you be joining in the fun? Keep in mind that you can only visit the Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole if you are over the age of 21.

What a fun night out in the city! You can learn more about the experience at Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole both on its official website and Facebook page .

There’s beauty everywhere in Tennessee, but oh how we’d recommend an afternoon spent in Knoxville’s Market Square !

The post Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole In Tennessee Is One Of The Most Unique Bars You’ll Find Anywhere appeared first on Only In Your State .

