Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole In Tennessee Is One Of The Most Unique Bars You’ll Find Anywhere

There are many experiential bars in the city of Nashville, whether you’re bar hopping across east Nashville or sipping champagne in the Gulch. Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole can be found in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood, and we’d recommend a visit for its fabulous aesthetic, nostalgia-inspired bar menu, and one of the quirkiest bar elements we’ve ever seen, Tennessee or no. Learn more about it below!

The Graduate in Nashville, Tennessee is a boutique hotel experience located in the heart of the city's Midtown neighborhood. Quirky, luxurious, and known for its Dolly Parton-inspired rooftop bar, the Graduate has managed to create a high-minded sense of kitschy fun perfect for a vacation or weekend in the city.If you're a karaoke fan, we'd recommend checking out the moody on-site bar, Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole, for an evening of fun. At first glance, the saloon-inspired space may look like a classic Nashville dive, but the no-reservation bar has a few tricks up its sleeve...What makes Cross-Eyed Critters different? It's the first-everCan you imagine belting out all your favorite tunes alongside a robot trio? A bear, pig, and fox will keep you company as you enjoy one of the most inventive evenings out in the city.The aesthetic is perfectly quirky, and the low lighting makes it easy for you to enjoy everything from a nostalgic cocktail to classic bar fare offerings. The name itself, "Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole," is inspired by Eric Church's tribute song to Merle Haggard, "Pledge Allegiance to the Hag."If you DO get hungry (and an entertaining night out will do that to you), make sure you take advantage of the late-night taco trailer Cross-Eyed Critters provides for that evening fuel.You can grab a drink for yourself and enjoy a night out singing the evening away from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday. The bar is currently closed from Sunday to Wednesday, so plan accordingly.Will you be joining in the fun? Keep in mind that you can only visit the Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole if you are over the age of 21.

What a fun night out in the city! You can learn more about the experience at Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole both on its official website and Facebook page .

