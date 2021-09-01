CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ceremony To Honor 13 Fallen Service Members, Killed In Kabul Attack, Held In Murietta Tuesday

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 8 days ago

MURIETTA (CBSLA) – A ceremony was held Tuesday night in Murietta to honor the 13 fallen military service members killed in the Aug. 26. attack outside the airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

Hundreds of people, including veterans from all over the southland, gathered to honor the soldiers, three of whom – Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20 and Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui,20 –  were from the Inland Empire.

“One of the family members is someone that we know,” Linda Donivan said. “It just hurts because they’re young and they fought for a reason, but I mean that’s all we could do, is support the families and the community. The outpouring here today is awesome.”

Another attendee, Brenda Mango, echoed the sentiment.

“We are a very tight community. We are with them,” she said.

A veteran of Afghanistan, Josue Concepcion said even though he didn’t know them, they are still his brothers and and sisters.

“We are here to show support. What better way to show up and be there for them,” Concepcion said.

Even as people came to show their support to the soldiers families, their prayers were mixed with pain. This military mom couldn’t hide her anger.

“Why did this administration fail to foresee or effectively have a plan put in place. There are more questions there are answers and I’m angry,” Lori Stone, whose with the Murietta City Council, said. “To our fallen heroes, your service made it possible for us to be the nation that we are today. And we are still a nation of freedom because of your unselfishness to serve our country, the United States of America.”

“The war may be over,” said one attendee, “but the town of Murietta will never forget their sacrifice.”

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
#Kabul #Veteran #Military Service
