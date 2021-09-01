CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC offers businesses guidance on vaccination mandate

By Dana Arschin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - New York City is laying out new guidance for how indoor businesses should enforce entry to only vaccinated customers. "If you are a restaurant, you'll be able to look and see exactly what you need to do. If you are a gym, you'll have specific help on how to put your plan in action," Small Business Services Commissioner Jonnel Doris said. "If you're a movie theater, you'll find out on how to keep the line moving."

