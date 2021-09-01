Mid-South hospitals have different stories when it comes to COVID cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Mid-South hospitals have two different stories when it comes to COVID cases.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reached a record-breaking number of hospitalizations last week, while Baptist Hospital believes it is seeing a decrease in patients.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Hospital said he is seeing less serious COVID-19 cases, while doctors at Methodist believe their hospitalizations are not slowing down anytime soon.

“It’s not a time to be overconfident,” said Dr. Threlkeld. “I’ve said earlier today, the last thing I’m going to do in this stage of the pandemic is underestimate this virus.”

Dr. Threlkeld is relieved hospitalizations are decreasing at Baptist Hospital. At the same time, he believes we are not out of the woods yet.

He said there were 152 patients in the hospital last week, which is very close to the peak of 172 in the winter.

Now, there are 136, which is lower, but he said it’s still not ideal.

“We may not have seen the peak of cases. We may just be seeing, we hope, the peak of those who are getting terribly hospitalized and dying,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

Dr. Threlkeld believes this is happening because more people are getting vaccinated or have natural immunity from the virus.

Over at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, it’s a different story.

The facility hit a record of 315 patients hospitalized, with 81 in the ICU.

“Our cases are really high right now and what makes it unfortunate is last year we didn’t have the availability of the vaccines, and we do this year,” said Dr. Mazumder with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

“Things are strained in the emergency room. They are strained in the hospital.”

Overall, Dr. Shirin Mazumder and Dr. Threlkeld believe the solution is simple. More people need to get vaccinated and follow safety protocols.

“It’s a really serious situation, and the threat of COVID-19 is still in the community,” said Dr. Mazumder.

Dr. Threlkeld said although it seems like he’s seeing a decrease in patients at Baptist Hospital, he is not going to rush to any conclusions because there is a possibility more contagious variants could emerge.

