Ohio State

Ohio redistricting commission not running on schedule, Sept. 1 deadline will be missed

By Adrienne Robbins
WNCT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- Ohio’s Redistricting Commission is falling behind when it comes to deadlines, and members said they are committed to a bipartisan, transparent process. September 1 is the commission’s first deadline, and members have acknowledged they won’t be voting on a map by then. So far, the commission has held ten public hearings, and the first map was not proposed until Tuesday during the commission meeting. Members met to review the rules of the process and Senate Democrats submitted their map.

