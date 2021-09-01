CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Croods: Family Tree gets a first trailer, poster and images

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDreamWorks has released a poster, trailer and images for the animated series The Croods: Family Tree which brings the franchise to the small screen continues the story of the Croods and Bettermans as they overcome their differences and learn to live together; take a look here…. The Croods: Family Tree...

www.flickeringmyth.com

#The Croods#Dreamworks#Hulu And#Peacock
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Not the bees! Watch the trailer for horror Royal Jelly

Uncork’d Entertainment has released a poster and trailer for writer-director Sean Riley’s upcoming horror Royal Jelly which stars Elizabeth McCoy as Aster, a reclusive high school bee enthusiast who finds herself held captive by Tresa (Sherry Lattanzi), her mysterious mentor with a grotesque plan; take a look here…. When Aster,...
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For SOLITARY

Vertical Entertainment has released these official poster and trailer for SOLITARY. Starring | Johnny Sachon, Lottie Tolhurst, Michael Condron. In Select Theaters and On Demand September 24th, 2021. SYNOPSIS. When Issac wakes up inside a room with no memory of how he got there, he discovers he’s a prisoner sent...
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer + Posters for Gritty Canadian Crime Thriller 'Ash & Dust'

"Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves…" Black Mandala Productions has released an official trailer for Ash & Dust, a gritty crime horror-thriller from Canada made by the filmmaker Adrian Langley. The film is set in a small town where two modest couples find themselves caught up in a game of life & death with a vicious gang after the discovery of a mysterious box buried long ago. That's all we really know about this film, which hasn't premiered at any festivals yet, but still looks pretty dang good. The first two posters for this are fantastic - and these are what caught my eye at first (see both below). The film stars Anne-Carolyne Binette, Nick Biskupek, Blake Canning, Mac Dale, Carly Fawcett, Kayla Meyer, Doug Phillips, and Simon Phillips. This looks quite unique, with some strong style showing all kinds of double-crossing madness in a snowy small town up in Canada. Horror fans need to keep an eye on this one.
Movieswbwn.com

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The CinemaCon audience got the first look at the new “Matrix 4” movie. The official title and trailer were revealed on Tuesday (August 24) and the audience got a look at how Neo, revived by Keanu Reeves, Trinity played by Carrie Ann Moss, and Neil Patrick Harris who plays a therapist.
TV SeriesGamespot

Doom Patrol Season 3: Take A Look At The New Trailer And Poster

Doom Patrol on HBO Max may have suffered some COVID-19 complications that shortened its second season, but Season 3 is making its triumphant return to the streaming platform and it's bigger and weirder than ever before--oh yeah, and now we're throwing an amnesiac time traveler into the mix. Michelle Gomez...
TV & VideosCollider

New 'The Wheel of Time' Image Reveals That the First Trailer Is Coming Tomorrow

The Wheel of Time's Amazon TV adaptation has released a new photo, as well as a short video of Rosamund Pike's announcing that a teaser trailer — the first footage of the series — will be released tomorrow. The new photo is a backshot of Pike's Moiraine in a stunning blue gown, as she overlooks a sweeping visual shot from a tower. The Wheel of Time was shot in Prague, but this photo makes it unclear how much CGI they will use to makes author Robert Jordan's unnamed world come alive. Aptly, the tagline that was posted with the photo matches our own sentiments: "Brb, screaming."
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Amazon’s The Wheel of Time gets a first trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for The Wheel of Time, the upcoming adaptation of author Robert Jordan’s fantasy novel series which follows the adventures of the powerful Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) as she embarks on a dangerous journey across the world with five individuals – one of which she believes is prophesied as the Dragon Reborn, who could either save or destroy humanity; watch it here…
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

DC FanDome 2021: Official Poster, First Teaser Trailer and Schedules Revealed

The DC FanDome 2021, the next edition of the event for fans of the DC universe, has detailed some of the contents that it will show for the first time during the broadcast of the next October 16, in addition to sharing the official poster of the event, as well as a first teaser trailer and the Schedule in the different Spanish-speaking countries. In addition, it is confirmed that the show will be divided into four main blocks: movies, series, video games and animation.
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For THROUGH THE GLASS DARKLY

Blue Fox Entertainment has released these official poster and trailer for the upcoming thriller THROUGH THE GLASS DARKLY, starring Robyn Lively (OUIJA), Shanola Hampton (Shameless), Michael Trucco (NEXT), Judith Ivey (THE DEVIL’S ADVOCATE). It won Best Thriller at the San Diego International Film Festival and will be opening in theaters and on VOD September 24th. It was directed by Lauren Fash (OUT AND AROUND), who also co wrote the script with Susan Graham.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

The Wonder Years reboot gets a new trailer and poster

Ahead of its premieres on ABC later this month, a new trailer and poster have been released for the upcoming reboot of the classic 80s coming of age comedy drama The Wonder Years. Narrated by Don Cheadle, the series takes a nostalgic look at a the life of a Black middle-class family in late 60’s Alabama through the eyes of 12-year-old Dean (Elisha Williams); take a look here…
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

Coming to Streaming: ‘The Croods: Family Tree,’ ‘Red Notice,’ Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix project and More

“The Croods: Family Tree” will stream on Hulu and Peacock, a spinoff of the movie and last-year’s sequel. The six-episode series centers on the character voiced by “Star Wars” star Kelly Marie Tran. It’s the ongoing story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they live together on an idyllic farm, going from rivals to friends, with various misadventures en route. The series premieres on Sept. 23.
TV SeriesComicBook

Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass Gets First Poster, Full Trailer Next Week

Horror fans were given their first taste of the frightening new Netflix series Midnight Mass last month, with creator Mike Flanagan taking to Twitter to show off the series' official poster, giving a glimpse of the unsettling adventure in store for audiences. In addition to witnessing the compelling new poster, fans were given the tease by Flanagan himself that the series would be releasing a full trailer next week, which will surely excite audiences even more. Check out the new poster below before the full trailer for Midnight Mass debuts next week. Midnight Mass premieres on Netflix on September 24th.
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For AMERICAN NIGHT

Saban Films and Lionsgate have released these official poster and trailer for AMERICAN NIGHT which arrives in Theaters, on VOD, and Digital October 1, 2021. Starring: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Emile Hirsch, Jeremy Piven, Paz Vega, Michael Madsen. Run Time: 123 minutes. Rating: R. Genre: Thriller, Action. Synopsis:. Art and life...
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon Evolutions Debuts First Poster

Pokemon as an anime series has given fans over one thousand episodes from its main series alone, and with the success of the recent Pokemon: Twilight Wings anime mini-series, it's no surprise to see the franchise that made the likes of Pikachu, Charmander, and Bulbasaur is once again creating a new entry with Pokemon Evolutions. With the announcement of a new series, Evolutions has revealed a brand new poster that gives fans a better look at the spinoff series that will travel through the ages of the universe that brought the likes of Ash Ketchum and company to life.
TV & Videoshypable.com

‘Red Notice’ on Netflix gets action-packed first teaser trailer

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds form an unlikely alliance in the first trailer for Red Notice on Netflix. Check it out below!. Dwayne Johnson is on the case as FBI agent John Hartley in the first trailer for Red Notice. His mission? To track down the world’s most wanted art thief, who goes by the name of The Bishop (Gal Gadot).
Moviesramascreen.com

Official Poster And Trailer For BEYOND PARANORMAL

Check out these official trailer and poster for the upcoming science fiction horror film, BEYOND PARANORMAL. Written and directed by Matteo Ribaudo (In The Name of My Father), the film stars Cortney Palm (Zombeavers), Ryan Donowho (Imaginary Heroes), and Oliver Cooper (Project X)!. Make It Happen Films will release BEYOND...

