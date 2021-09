Tonight is the first night of Disney World’s After Hours BOO Bash and we are here to tell you every last detail!. One of the best parts of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, prior to the pandemic, was the BOO to You Parade. The feeling of sheer terror when the Headless Horseman would trot through the crowds really set the bar for what is one of the most anticipated parades at Disney World. While we absolutely LOVED that parade, we could not WAIT to see what BOO Bash had in store for us.