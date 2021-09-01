Watch: Pittsburgh Pirates 2nd round pick Lonnie White Jr. profiled in new "No Days Off" episode

The Whistle

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected the toolsy outfielder Lonnie White Jr. with the 64th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, hoping that he can be a key building block for their ongoing rebuild.

The 6-foot-3, 212 pounder signed for a reported $1.5M leaving a Penn State scholarship on the table where he was slated to play both baseball and football. It was a tough decision, but one he had to make.

"I had to follow my heart. I played baseball as a kid and I always loved the game," said White Jr. to PhillyVoice Contributor Joseph Santoliquito. Drawing comparisons to Curtis Granderson, White Jr. profiles as the type of athletic outfielder the Pirates desperately need trolling PNC Park.

White Jr. is getting the full profile treatment in the latest episode of The Whistle's popular "No Days Off" series where they offer a peak-behind the scenes of what makes the sweet swinging outfielder tick. Check out the full episode to get to know one of the newest Pirates prospects: