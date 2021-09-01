Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Watch: Pittsburgh Pirates 2nd round pick Lonnie White Jr. profiled in new "No Days Off" episode

Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9X7i_0bivq7rZ00
The Whistle

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected the toolsy outfielder Lonnie White Jr. with the 64th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, hoping that he can be a key building block for their ongoing rebuild.

The 6-foot-3, 212 pounder signed for a reported $1.5M leaving a Penn State scholarship on the table where he was slated to play both baseball and football. It was a tough decision, but one he had to make.

"I had to follow my heart. I played baseball as a kid and I always loved the game," said White Jr. to PhillyVoice Contributor Joseph Santoliquito. Drawing comparisons to Curtis Granderson, White Jr. profiles as the type of athletic outfielder the Pirates desperately need trolling PNC Park.

White Jr. is getting the full profile treatment in the latest episode of The Whistle's popular "No Days Off" series where they offer a peak-behind the scenes of what makes the sweet swinging outfielder tick. Check out the full episode to get to know one of the newest Pirates prospects:

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Granderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Mlb Draft#Penn State#Phillyvoice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Patriots QB Mac Jones credits girlfriend Sophie Scott for helping him learn playbook

The New England Patriots released Cam Newton this past week and handed rookie quarterback Mac Jones the keys to the kingdom. Jones played in a team-high 107 snaps in the preseason and went 36-of-52 for 389 yards with one touchdown and no picks. Newton, meanwhile, finished the preseason 14-of-21 for 162 yards with one touchdown and one pick.
NFLYardbarker

Alualu, Highsmith and Green Listed on Steelers First Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first injury report of the 2021 season, listing three players with missed practice time. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and center Kendrick Green were limited participants on Wednesday. Highsmith is dealing with a groin issue while Green's injury is his thumb. Behind Green would be J.C....
NFLYardbarker

Rogers Ready to Make Sure Wait Was Worth It

NASHVILLE – When he takes the field for Sunday’s game against Arizona, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chester Rogers will be doing so for the first time in over 21 months. But what an opportunity awaits. The last time Rogers played in a regular-season game was Dec. 1, 2019, when –...
MLBSt. Cloud Times

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates odds, picks and prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals (64-61) are still holding on to slim playoff hopes as they begin a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (46-81) Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET at PNC Park. Let's analyze the lines around the Cardinals vs. Piratesodds with MLB picks and predictions.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Three Recent High School Draft Picks to Watch

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a ton of talented pitching prospects. But these three high school draft picks should become high ranking prospects in the very near future. The Pittsburgh Pirates farm system’s biggest strength is their pitching. They have high ranking, very notable pitching prospects at every level. In the mid-to-upper levels of the minor leagues. Miguel Yajure, Roansy Contreras, Carmen Mlodzinski, and Quinn Priester are just a few of the highly talented players the Pirates have.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Top Pick Henry Davis Injured

The Pittsburgh Pirates top draft pick has been off to a hot start. Unfortunately, the slugging catcher has suffered an injury with an unknown time frame. When Ben Cherington and the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Henry Davis with the first pick, they were able to save money and spread out the pool over their next four selections. The front office, however, made it clear that Davis was the best player on their. This wasn’t a Tony Sanchez situation, rather they thought they could get the premier college player and save money to get high upside talent. Davis was ranked among the top three players in the draft by every public prospect outlet.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Shalin Polanco Off to a Worrisome Start

Outfield prospect Shalin Polanco is off to a slow start to his professional career. Should fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates be worried?. Shalin Polanco was offered one of the highest signing bonuses the Pittsburgh Pirates have ever given out to an International free agent. The 16-year-old had signed for a whooping $2.35 million signing bonus which made most Pirate fans believe this kid was the real deal.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: Pirates at White Sox

After blowing out the Cubs (57-75) on Sunday to finish 5-1 in the Crosstown Series, the White Sox (76-56) are back in action tonight. This will be the first of a two-game series against the Pirates (48-83), who find themselves in the basement of the NL Central. Lucas Giolito (3.68...
MLBchatsports.com

Gavin Sheets hits 2 homers in his return from the minors, and the Chicago White Sox finish off a 2-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-3 win

Gavin Sheets homered twice in his return to the majors for the Chicago White Sox in a 6-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox recalled Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte before the game. He hit a three-run homer to right with two outs in the fourth and a solo home run to center leading off the eighth. He has eight home runs this season.
MLBFanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Underrated Pitchers to Watch

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a farm system littered with highly touted pitching talent. That said, there are also underrated pitching prospect in the Pirate system that fans should be monitoring. The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the best farm systems in al of baseball. This farm system includes a deep,...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Swept in Two Game Series Against White Sox

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 01: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox scores a run past Jacob Stallings #58 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 5th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates have kicked off...
MLBGolf Digest

Only the Pittsburgh Pirates could get walked off in the 11th inning on a routine pop-up

If you grew up watching professional American sports between the Reagan and Biden administrations, there are a few franchises that will forever be tied with failure. The Lions, the Clippers, the Coyotes, and, of course, the Pittsburgh Pirates. It doesn’t matter who these teams buy or what they eventually win, the depth and consistency of their lousiness means that they will be losers in our heads and in our hearts forever. Uncharitable? Maybe, but just watch how the Pirates conspired to lose their 86th game of the season on Thursday night, and try to tell us it’s unfair.
MLBUSA Today

Cabrera, Grossman power Tigers past Pirates 5-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and the Detroit Tigers avoided a sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 Wednesday night. Cabrera was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. He doubled off the Clemente Wall in right field to score Grossman in the first, singled home Akil Baddoo in the third and bounced one up the middle in the fifth to bring in Jonathan Schoop.
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Current Draft Slot Could Lead to Strong Pick

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 18: Catcher Henry Davis (R), who was selected first overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, poses with General Manager Ben Cherington after signing a contract with the Pirates during a press conference at PNC Park on July 18, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Community Policy