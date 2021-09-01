CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joc Pederson blasts home run at old stomping grounds in Dodger Stadium (Video)

By Mark Powell
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Los Angeles Dodger is back at his old stomping grounds as a member of the Atlanta Braves, and he hit a bomb off Walker Buehler to open up the scoring. An NLCS rematch — and potential NL postseason preview — between the Braves and Dodgers has taken centerstage at the beginning of the week. Joc Pederson has played on both sides of this budding rivalry, and now takes his swings in an Atlanta uniform after a brief stop-off in Chicago.

