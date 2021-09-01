CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will a More Affordable Luxury Hybrid Help Launch Polestar's Reputation?

By Gabrielle DeSantis
It isn’t often that entirely new automotive manufacturers pop up and become successful household names, but it also isn’t impossible. With the rise in popularity of electric cars, there has become a new market that is dominated by a brand that, compared to other companies that are over a hundred years old and rich in heritage, are rather new, such as Tesla. Hybrids have an even bigger market to compete with, as many well-established manufacturers have begun to offer hybrid options of popular cars. Really, brands like Polestar that are trying to establish themselves and build a reputation are starting out as underdogs, but an affordable luxury hybrid and electric vehicle might be enough to spark good news for Polestar.

