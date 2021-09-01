CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Critical injuries after a semi rolls near Cedar City and loses its load of pipe

 8 days ago
A semi truck loaded with pipe rolled on SR-56 west of Cedar City Tuesday afternoon.

The large load of pipe broke free, and hit two other cars.

The driver of one of the cars suffered critical injuries and was flown to a hospital.

The driver of the other car received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The truck navigated a corner too quickly at mile marker 44, according to Joe Dougherty, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m.

The roadway was shut down for approximately a half an hour for Life Flight to land, and was down to one lane until 5:30 p.m. when all lanes were reopened.

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

