Lafource Parish residents can return home

Lafourche Parish residents are being allowed to return home as of noon on Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed.

A nightly curfew is in place for residents from 7 p.m. - 6 a.m., and anyone entering the parish must show proof of residency.

There is no power in the parish, and the sheriff's office says it won't be restored "for some time." There's also no access to clean water from Raceland to the South Lafourche area. Nearly all communication is down, including cell service parish-wide. Parish officials are working on phone services now to ensure emergency services can be contacted and dispatched.

Officials ask residents to bring all supplies needed to self-sustain while in the parish, because there's no food available due to the amount of damage to stores.

They also warn that individual homes may be severely damaged and uninhabitable.

Lafourche Parish was one of the hardest hit by Hurricane Ida; the sheriff's office said Monday the damage there was "catastrophic."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel