CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafourche Parish, LA

Lafource Parish residents can return home

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElbhN_0bivoB5y00

Lafourche Parish residents are being allowed to return home as of noon on Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed.

A nightly curfew is in place for residents from 7 p.m. - 6 a.m., and anyone entering the parish must show proof of residency.

There is no power in the parish, and the sheriff's office says it won't be restored "for some time." There's also no access to clean water from Raceland to the South Lafourche area. Nearly all communication is down, including cell service parish-wide. Parish officials are working on phone services now to ensure emergency services can be contacted and dispatched.

Officials ask residents to bring all supplies needed to self-sustain while in the parish, because there's no food available due to the amount of damage to stores.

They also warn that individual homes may be severely damaged and uninhabitable.

Lafourche Parish was one of the hardest hit by Hurricane Ida; the sheriff's office said Monday the damage there was "catastrophic."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
City
Raceland, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Tangipahoa Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Tangipahoa Parish renters urged to leave

After Governor Edwards' decision to suspend evictions until September 24, some apartment complexes in Tangipahoa Parish are still urging renters to leave. Jessie Abbott rents a home in Hammond. He told KATC that his apartment complex deemed the buildings unliveable and insisted residents leave. Abbott says when he got home on Tuesday, his landlord had called the police in an attempt to have certain residents escorted off of the premises.
EnvironmentPosted by
KATC News

Some state offices remain closed after Ida

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne has announced that state offices in several parishes due to Hurricane Ida. Offices in the following 15 parishes will be closed Thursday, Sept. 9: Assumption, East Feliciana, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne.
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Man missing in Calcasieu Parish

Family and friends are asking for help in locating a man missing since August 24. According to a flyer from the Aware Foundation, Robert “Randy” Randall Kilgore II, was last seen around 3am on 8/24/21, on Luke Powers Rd, at the Yogi Bear RV Park in Lake Charles.
LawPosted by
KATC News

Lawsuit filed over nursing home "warehouse"

Relatives of four people who were part of the "warehousing" of nursing home patients last week have filed suit against the owner of the facilities. The daughter-in-law of a female patient; the wife of a male patient; the curator for a female patient and the responsible part for a female patient all are listed as plaintiffs in the suit fax-filed in Jefferson Parish Wednesday against Baton Rouge developer Bob Dean Jr. and seven nursing homes and Bob Dean Enterprises Inc.
Washington Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Washington Parish man accused of interfering with utility workers arrested

A Washington Parish man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he was found to be interfering with utility crews work. Deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office say that on September 5, they responded to a complaint from electric utility workers that an individual was interfering with their work by attempting to close high voltage fuses on overhead electric lines.
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen dog

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating the suspects involved in a theft in the Opelousas area. On August 23, 2021, deputies responded to a complaint at the 1900 block of Highway 178 in the Opelousas area. The victim stated his three-year-old sable-colored German Shepherd was stolen from his yard. On the day before, he noticed a male riding a bicycle back and forth in front of his home but did not get a description. The dog answers to Junior and has a scar that runs from the left shoulder, between his front legs, and down his chest.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
KATC News

Post Ida back-to-school updates

While linemen are trying to get power to Southeast Louisiana during the reconstruction phase, post Ida, here's a list of what to expect from school districts and universities who have been impacted by the storm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy