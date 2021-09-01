CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Poulin scores in OT, Canada wins 1st world title since 2012

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJk2T_0bivnuL600
US Canada Hockey Worlds Canada goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens, left, and teammate Blayre Turnbull celebrate the team's overtime win against the United States in the IIHF hockey women's world championships title game in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) (Jeff McIntosh)

CALGARY, Alberta — (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the five-time defending champion United States 3-2 on Tuesday night for its first gold medal at the women’s hockey world championship since 2012.

Poulin, the Canadian captain, skated down the left side, took a pass from Brianne Jenner and sent it off the crossbar and post before going in. The goal was initially waived off and play continued in the sudden death 3-on-3 overtime until the buzzer sounded after a video review.

The Canadians rushed the ice and piled on top of each other in celebration of their 11th title at worlds.

“It's so weird how it happened," Canadian forward Sarah Fillier said. “We were all sitting on the bench, thinking we have to go finish this next 11 minutes off. But the buzzer went and we all jumped on. It's so crazy, but it's so cool.”

Canada fell behind 2-0 in the first period — for just its second deficit in the tournament. But the Canadians scored two goals, 2:29 apart, in the second to tie it.

Jenner scored on a power play when she corralled the puck in front of the net and brought it from backhand to forehand to get around the left pad of Nicole Hensley.

Jamie Lee Rattray tied it by redirecting Jocelyne Larocque’s shot from the point. Rattray nearly won it with 90 seconds to go in regulation but her breakaway shot went off Hensley and deflected off the post.

“I think our team stuck with it from the start ‘til the end. We showed a lot of character,” Canadian forward Melodie Daoust said. “Just to be able to celebrate from here, on home soil with our family and friends, I think it’s amazing.”

Five of the last seven world finals between Canada and the U.S. have gone to extra time, including 2011, ’12, ’16, and ’17.

“That’s why it’s the greatest rivalry in sports,” U.S. forward Amanda Kessel said.

Alex Carpenter opened the scoring for the United State for a third straight game. She batted her own rebound between the legs of goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens.

Carpenter scored her fifth goal of the tournament, all in the last three games, on a power play just 12:35 into the game.

The U.S had won eight of the previous nine titles, including 2019 when Canada didn't reach the final for the first time in the history of the tournament that began in 1990.

In the third-place game, Petra Nieminen scored her sixth goal of the event and Finland beat Switzerland 3-1.

Finland claimed its 13th bronze medal at the event. Switzerland was going for its second bronze — the first coming in 2012 against the Finns.

Tanja Niskanen needed just 99 seconds to put Finland on the board. Niskanen was left unmarked and skated to an open late to send it over the glove of Saskia Maurer for her first goal of the tournament. Finland started the second period in a similar fashion as Ella Viitasuo scored 54 seconds in on a shot off the post for a 2-0 advantage.

Nieminen gave Finland a 3-1 lead, three seconds into a power play late in the second period, by redirecting Michelle Karvinen's shot from the point.

Lara Stalder pulled Switzerland within 2-1 three minutes later, finishing a 2-on-2 opportunity after a key save by goalie Saskia Maurer at the other end.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
58K+
Followers
68K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Kessel
Person
Nicole Hensley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Alberta#United States#Canadians#Finns#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
HockeyESPN

Canada dethrones U.S. with overtime goal to win women's world hockey title

CALGARY, Alberta -- Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the five-time defending champion United States 3-2 on Tuesday night for its first gold medal at the women's hockey world championship since 2012. Poulin, the Canadian captain, skated down the left side, took a pass from Brianne Jenner and...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

MTB Worlds: Nicole Goeldi and Jerome Gilloux win e-MTB titles

For the third year, the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships have included eMTB competition, and for the third year, new champions were awarded rainbow jerseys. Nicole Goeldi of Switzerland won the women's title, while Jerome Gilloux of France, after finishing second in the two preceding years in the men's category, finally won gold.
HockeySportsnet.ca

Canada’s Poulin returns to lineup for quarterfinal vs. Germany

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin has returned to Canada’s lineup for Saturday’s women’s world hockey championship quarterfinal game versus Germany. Poulin previously missed Canada’s final preliminary game versus the United States after blocking a hard shot in the chest during the third period of Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Switzerland. The 30-year-old from...
Sportstheicegarden.com

Canada wins gold medal at 2021 World Championships

In stark contrast to their preliminary game, the gold medal game between Canada and the US was everything fans are used to. It was fast, physical, end-to-end action. In the end, though, Canada emerged victorious to win their first World Championship gold medal since 2012. Canada came out a bit...
Golfdartsnews.com

On this day in ... 2010: Lloyd wins his 25th PDC title in Canada

In 'On this day in ...' Dartsnews looks back on an event or performance of a player on a certain date. This time a return to 29 August 2010. On this day Colin Lloyd achieved a great milestone. In Ontario, Canada, 'Jaws' captured his 25th PDC title. Lloyd started the...
Detroit, MISt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gene Elliott wins US Senior Amateur for 1st USGA title

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — Gene Elliott won the U.S. Senior Amateur on Thursday, beating Jerry Gunthorpe 1 up at the Country Club of Detroit. The 59-year-old Elliott, from West Des Moines, Iowa, won for the first time in 36 starts in USGA events. He also won the Senior British Amateur this summer at Ganton Golf Club in England.
Danbury, NCthestokesnews.com

TOP OF THE WORLD! Local resident wins world bike racing title

DANBURY — Like the (brand-new) 20-something he is, Seth Stevens is full of adjectives — “surreal,” “crazy,” “pretty awesome” — to describe probably the greatest week of his young life. Stevens went overseas for the first time, flew for just the third time, celebrated his birthday by buying his first...
Michigan StateUnion Leader

Michigan wins Little League World Series title

Michigan’s Taylor North Little Leaguer all-stars completed a magical summer on Sunday with a 5-2 win over Ohio in the Little League World Series championship game in Williamsport, Pa. “I always dreamed to play here, I’ve been watching it on TV my whole life,” Taylor North second baseman Gavin Ulin...
Sportstheicegarden.com

2021 Worlds: Team Finland recap

Expectations were sky-high for the Finns heading into Calgary. Would this be the tournament where they taste gold? Could they repeat their performance from Espoo and claim silver? The hype surrounding Naisleijonat was quickly derailed after they lost a two-goal lead to Canada in the first game of the group stage, ultimately going on to lose 5-3.
Sportstheicegarden.com

NWHL 3-on-3: Beauts, Whitecaps, Six

For the first time in history, 3-on-3 basketball was played at the Summer Olympics. That got us thinking, what if there was a 3-on-3 hockey tournament or games at the All-Star Weekend. So we ran with it, making small squads for each NWHL team, based on the 2020 rosters. Pond...
NHLBuffalo News

How Sabres prospect Devon Levi developed into a record-setting goalie

Before Devon Levi wowed fans across Canada with his historic dominance in net, he was a wide-eyed child gawking at the National Hockey League players visiting his local rink in Montreal. Gregarious and curious, a young Levi mustered the courage to introduce himself and ask for an autograph or stick....
NHLchatsports.com

Team USA to have plenty of Penguin influence at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Now that the agreements between the NHL players, NHL owners and IOC/IIHF has all been ironed out to allow NHL player participation at the next Olympics, an eye can be turned towards imagining the rosters of the different countries. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan has been tabbed to be the...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Meet the Seattle Kraken: Defenseman Mark Giordano

In anticipation of the Seattle Kraken‘s inaugural season, we at The Hockey Writers will be doing a deep dive on each player. This installment of the series focuses on defenseman Mark Giordano, who the Kraken selected from the Calgary Flames. Mark Giordano. Age: 37. Position: Defense. 2020-21 Team: Calgary Flames.
NHLYardbarker

Ontario Reign: Previewing Akil Thomas’ 2021-22 Season

LA Kings prospect Akil Thomas is looking to make the most of a late start to the 2021-22 season with the Ontario Reign. Among the bright spots in the 2020-21 Ontario Reign season was rookie forward Akil Thomas. Taken in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Thomas was second only to Arthur Kaliyev on the Reign last season in goals (11) and points (26). Unfortunately, Thomas is on the mend and will miss the early part of the 2021-22 season as he recovers from double shoulder surgery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy