CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

KCK pediatrician among doctors ditching traditional insurance in favor of direct care

By Nathan Vickers
KCTV 5
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The pandemic has driven some families to reexamine the healthcare they receive, and how they pay for it. For Joy and Angel León, that meant ditching traditional insurance for their two children, Ines and Santiago. "For us, the affordability of insurance just wasn't there," Joy...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Direct Care#Pediatrician#Kck#Kctv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Houston, TXCollege Media Network

UH College of Medicine to open direct primary care clinic

The UH College of Medicine plans to open a direct primary care clinic aimed at providing low-cost care for Houstonians. With a $1 million gift from The Cullen Trust for Health Care, UHCOM plans to build their clinic near Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. By serving those in the Greater Houston...
Castle Rock, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Primary Care Doctor In Castle Rock Among Those Hoping To Become A COVID Vaccine Provider

(CBS4) – All throughout the pandemic, health experts have implored people to listen to their doctors. But there has been a disconnect with providing the COVID vaccine. Doctors like pediatrician Dr. Michael Milobsky in Castle Rock are hoping to become providers. “We up to this point have not been able to,” said Milobsky. “Although we are greatly promoting them and have great relationships with all the vaccine providers.” Part of the problem is storage, part of it is keeping track of the heavy data keeping demands that go along with dispensing the vaccine. “We have refrigerators full of normal vaccines because we give...
Public HealthWatauga Democrat

WMC doctors hold care vigil as doctors struggle with COVID-19 surge

BOONE — The conversation often starts with “I’m sorry.”. “There’s nothing else that we can do,” said Watauga Medical Center Dr. Kevin Wolfe. “All of the treatable things have been treated, all of the fixable things have been fixed. We just can't get enough oxygen into your patients' lungs and despite what we do, the inflammation from the virus has overwhelmed the body and they don't have much longer to live.”
HealthTwin Falls Times-News

Health Care Buzz: Reading an insurance explanation of benefits – Part 1

One of the most common questions we are asked is: “How do I read my notice (called an explanation of benefits) from my insurance company?”. Let’s re-visit this tough topic and share previous teaching examples as they all still apply. One of the biggest challenges in getting sick or having an unplanned procedure is understanding your insurance — in-network or out-of-network — and then how to read the explanation of benefits (EOB) after the health care provider has submitted the bill.
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

The emergence of direct specialty care

One day, a primary care physician located about two hours away called my office in a desperate attempt to find a rheumatologist. His lovely 64-year-old patient, very healthy otherwise, recently developed a severe and disabling inflammatory arthritis. After conservative treatments failed, he tried to refer the patient to the traditional medical system. However, they could not get a sooner than six months appointment. This is a symptom of a broken health care system.
Adel, GAWALB 10

Doctor sees rise in COVID-19 cases among children

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A medical director at Southwell Health Systems in Adel says the number of pediatric COVID-19 patients continues to increase daily. WALB News 10′s Molly Godley spoke with that medical director about steps they’re taking to protect young people from the virus. Dr. Flavia Rossi, medical director...
Health Servicesmarijuanadoctors.com

Green Care Medical Wellness Affiliate Program for Doctors

Green Care Medical Wellness Affiliate Program for Doctors. Updated on September 3, 2021. Medical content reviewed by Dr. Joseph Rosado, MD, M.B.A, Chief Medical Officer. The following is sponsored content provided by Green Care Medical. Have your patients asked questions about cannabidiol (CBD)? With the growing prevalence of CBD and...
Health Servicesupstatebusinessjournal.com

Four alternatives to traditional primary care

You’re fed up with the traditional primary care experience. You can’t stand waiting days or weeks for an appointment and who knows how long in a lobby or exam room. You’re done seeing a doctor who doesn’t have the time to get to truly know you. And you’re done getting roughly 10 minutes with your traditional primary care doctor, if you’re lucky.
Hernando County, FLwfla.com

‘I don’t care whether you’ve been vaccinated or not, because dead is dead’: Oak Hill Hospital CEO says beds, staff at breaking point

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County commission meeting on Friday turned into a plea to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously as cases increase in Florida, overwhelming and infecting hospital staff and emergency rooms. Mickey Smith, the CEO of Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville addressed the county commission and...
Women's HealthPosted by
WRAL News

Doctors worry over low vaccination rate among pregnant women

Durham, N.C. — Fewer than a quarter of pregnant women are vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prompting obstetricians to worry for both unvaccinated women and their unborn babies. Pregnant women are at higher risk of having more severe infections from COVID-19 due to...
Public HealthPosted by
@JohnLocke

COVID-19 Hurts Health Care Workers’ Credibility

Paul Hoffman writes at the American Thinker about one disturbing byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic. People have a tendency to venerate doctors, and when they heroically save your life, this hero worship can be justified. Our long-time family doctor is another diagnostician extraordinaire, who also happens to be one of my best friends and hunting buddy. When he sewed up my son’s forehead on our dining room table, he too was vaulted into that hero category.
Health ServicesPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Local hospital has staffing challenges

Adventist Health/Rideout is experiencing challenges in all areas of staffing, according to Business Development and Community Well-Being Executive Monica Arrowsmith. Staffing has stabilized from last week with the arrival of staff contracted from the state and several agencies for crisis staffing. There are a total of 103 agency staff working and 75 in orientation.
Flathead County, MTDaily Inter Lake

Vaccine mandate could impact staffing at Flathead nursing homes

Montana's long-term care facilities could face staffing challenges and financial uncertainty if the Biden administration moves forward with a plan to require Covid-19 vaccinations for staff at federally funded nursing homes. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced on Aug....
Monterey County, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

A new effort to train health workers reimagines health care.

Orlando Elizondo has spent a lot of time thinking about how health care is delivered – not in doctor’s offices or emergency rooms, but in the streets, at your front door, at church. He is a consultant whose clients include UC San Francisco, where a years-long effort at the Healthforce Center has been looking at the effectiveness of community health workers. These are not doctors or nurses, but something like a hybrid of patient advocates and educators, or as they have been known, “barefoot doctors.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy