All listings featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you book something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It was the one of the best showers I can remember. Right at dusk with no roof over my head, the sky was a mix of soft pink and periwinkle; it was in the low 70s after an oppressively hot summer day, and a whisper of a breeze would occasionally rustle the tall grasses around me, as I rinsed away a day's worth of dried sweat, dust, and grime. When I finally turned the water off, I heard a chorus of moos and looked out over the chin-high wall of reclaimed wood—a herd of grazing cattle were 100 feet away.