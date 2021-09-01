Season Finale: Patrick Cantlay leads FedEx Cup, Predictions for The Tour Championship

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
ATLANTA -- The system is one Patrick Cantlay still dislikes, one that saw him earn $15 million on Sunday as the PGA Tour's season-long champion despite not shooting the lowest 72-hole score at the Tour Championship. No matter. Cantlay followed the format, and he hit the big shots when necessary...
If it seemed like Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau were a bit cold to each other during Sunday’s final round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf club in Owings Mills, Maryland, you can probably point to a moment on the 14th hole where it all began. Bryson stood...
ATLANTA – Patrick Cantlay has some sympathy for Bryson DeChambeau. He has nothing but apathy for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program, which was created this year by the PGA Tour and rewards the top 10 players measured by several metrics of popularity and slices a $40 million pie between those top needle-movers.
It’s possible that the Ryder Cup receded to the periphery as one of the great playoffs in PGA Tour history concluded on Sunday afternoon at Caves Valley. As is generally the case with heart-thumping, palm-sweating do-or-die moments, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau’s duel proved the perfect distraction from all other things.
Note: We're all in on covering Palm Beach County, which we've done for over 100 years. Journalism like ours takes time and resources. Please consider a subscription to The Palm Beach Post. * * *. How does a guy go from worrying about losing his job to cashing the biggest...
ATLANTA — Patrick Cantlay made a name for himself — not just a nickname — in a span of two weeks that will be remembered as much for his sheer grit as the $15 million he earned from winning the FedEx Cup. Four times at the BMW Championship, he stood...
In the 1996 movie “Tin Cup,” Roy McAvoy wins $400 by beating a guy using a pink ball and baseball bat off the tee, a shovel from the fairway, a hoe in bunkers and putting with the end of a rake, pool-style. Dewey Boone, the macho guy McAvoy beats, tells...
Despite being the current leader in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Patrick Cantlay has a bone to pick with the series' composition. "I think, frankly, it's not a good format," Cantlay said Wednesday during his pre-tournament presser, according to Golf.com's Kevin Cunningham. "I think it's obvious why they went to the format because the previous format was confusing. I think this format is less confusing, but I don't think it's a good format."
ATLANTA – How alarmingly good was Patrick Cantlay’s putting last week in the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland?. “If he putts the way he putted last week for the rest of his career, we have no chance,” Rory McIlroy said with a laugh. Then again, McIlroy...
ATLANTA — Patrick Cantlay delivered the goods again, this time with a 6-iron instead of a putter. “Patty Ice” was just as clutch with a $15 million shot that allowed him to hold off Jon Rahm and win the FedEx Cup on Sunday. In a tense duel with the world’s...
Titleist and FootJoy brand ambassador Patrick Cantlay lifted his first FedEx Cup trophy this weekend after a birdie on the 72nd hole secured a one-stroke victory at the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship. Playing a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball and playing with a full bag of Titleist equipment, the American...
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – With the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs, Patrick Cantlay picked up his third win of the calendar year at the season-ending finale event, the TOUR Championship to secure the FedExCup. With the victory, Cantlay became the third player in FedExCup history to rank No. 1 in the FedExCup standings entering the TOUR Championship and go on to win (2009/Tiger Woods, 2020/Dustin Johnson).
Withstands the attacks of Jon Rahm, world number 1, wins the Tour Championship, becomes the new FedEx Cup champion and collects the super jackpot of $ 15,000,000. Full booty for Patrick Cantlay who, in Atlanta, takes it all with a final birdie. Patrick Cantlay, statements. "I'm in seventh heaven. I...
The PGA Tour player of the year race should once again be an issue of whether one major championship trumps multiple PGA Tour titles -- even if one of them is the FedEx Cup. Ballots went out to the Tour membership this week for player of the year and rookie of the year voting. The nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award as the Tour player of the year (picked by the Players Advisory Council and the four player-directors on the Tour Policy Board) are Patrick Cantlay, who won four times and held off Jon Rahm to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake last week; Rahm, the U.S. Open champion who led the Tour in scoring average and top-10s; Bryson DeChambeau, who won the fall 2020 U.S. Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational; Open champion Collin Morikawa and two-time winner Harris English of St. Simons Island, Ga.
In the latter stages of the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs this past Sunday, Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm went mano-a-mano to the very end. With a brilliant birdie on the last, Cantlay won at East Lake Golf Club and was on the receiving end of $15 million. Now...
The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
Patrick Reed is back on the PGA Tour this week at the Tour Championship and he will enter the tournament at East Lake in 30th place in the points list, with it all to do to win the FedEx Cup. A lot of Reed's success down the years has been...
Jordan Spieth is a very famous American golfer. He is a world-renowned golfer and was even at the top of the world golf ranking for quite some time. As far as his achievements are concerned, he was the winner FedEx Cup in 2015. However, his first win came in the Master’s Tournament, where he could win $1.8 Million. He has also been known for winning the open championship in 2017 with only three shots.
