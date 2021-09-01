CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season Finale: Patrick Cantlay leads FedEx Cup, Predictions for The Tour Championship

By Chris Breece
CBS42.com
 8 days ago

1:00 – Patrick Cantlay leads FedEx Cup standings.

GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolftheScore

Patrick Cantlay criticizes FedEx Cup: 'Not a good format'

Despite being the current leader in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Patrick Cantlay has a bone to pick with the series' composition. "I think, frankly, it's not a good format," Cantlay said Wednesday during his pre-tournament presser, according to Golf.com's Kevin Cunningham. "I think it's obvious why they went to the format because the previous format was confusing. I think this format is less confusing, but I don't think it's a good format."
Golftalesbuzz.com

Patrick Cantlay holds off Jon Rahm to win FedEx Cup

ATLANTA — Patrick Cantlay delivered the goods again, this time with a 6-iron instead of a putter. “Patty Ice” was just as clutch with a $15 million shot that allowed him to hold off Jon Rahm and win the FedEx Cup on Sunday. In a tense duel with the world’s...
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Titleist & FootJoy staff player Patrick Cantlay claims Fedex Cup crown

Titleist and FootJoy brand ambassador Patrick Cantlay lifted his first FedEx Cup trophy this weekend after a birdie on the 72nd hole secured a one-stroke victory at the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship. Playing a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball and playing with a full bag of Titleist equipment, the American...
GolfPGA Tour

Patrick Cantlay wins the FedExCup for third victory of calendar year

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – With the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs, Patrick Cantlay picked up his third win of the calendar year at the season-ending finale event, the TOUR Championship to secure the FedExCup. With the victory, Cantlay became the third player in FedExCup history to rank No. 1 in the FedExCup standings entering the TOUR Championship and go on to win (2009/Tiger Woods, 2020/Dustin Johnson).
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Patrick Cantlay: "It was my greatest victory"

Withstands the attacks of Jon Rahm, world number 1, wins the Tour Championship, becomes the new FedEx Cup champion and collects the super jackpot of $ 15,000,000. Full booty for Patrick Cantlay who, in Atlanta, takes it all with a final birdie. Patrick Cantlay, statements. "I'm in seventh heaven. I...
GolfFlorida Times-Union

Multiple victories or one major? PGA Tour members have to decided between Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

The PGA Tour player of the year race should once again be an issue of whether one major championship trumps multiple PGA Tour titles -- even if one of them is the FedEx Cup. Ballots went out to the Tour membership this week for player of the year and rookie of the year voting. The nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award as the Tour player of the year (picked by the Players Advisory Council and the four player-directors on the Tour Policy Board) are Patrick Cantlay, who won four times and held off Jon Rahm to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake last week; Rahm, the U.S. Open champion who led the Tour in scoring average and top-10s; Bryson DeChambeau, who won the fall 2020 U.S. Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational; Open champion Collin Morikawa and two-time winner Harris English of St. Simons Island, Ga.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Who is Patrick Reed's wife: Meet former caddie Justine Karain

Patrick Reed is back on the PGA Tour this week at the Tour Championship and he will enter the tournament at East Lake in 30th place in the points list, with it all to do to win the FedEx Cup. A lot of Reed's success down the years has been...
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Jordan Spieth Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Jordan Spieth is a very famous American golfer. He is a world-renowned golfer and was even at the top of the world golf ranking for quite some time. As far as his achievements are concerned, he was the winner FedEx Cup in 2015. However, his first win came in the Master’s Tournament, where he could win $1.8 Million. He has also been known for winning the open championship in 2017 with only three shots.

