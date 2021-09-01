CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IA

Madison County Historical Society welcomes Assistant Director Angela Stanford

By ohtadmin
Winterset Madisonian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madison County Historical Society has hired Angela Stanford as the Assistant Museum Director of the Madison County Historical Complex. Stanford brings with her over 20 years of experience in museum and collections/artifact management. She has worked with both small and large museums across the nation. Stanford holds a B.A. in History from Graceland University and an M.A. in Historical […]

